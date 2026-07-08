More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump says US to again ‘hit Iran hard’

“I’ll give them a little warning,” the president said.

JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 8, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. military was preparing to once more strike Iran “hard” in the coming hours, President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday.

“We hit them very hard last night, very, very. Probably hit them hard again tonight,” Trump told reporters at the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey.

“I’ll give them a little warning. We’re going to hit them hard tonight,” he added. “We’ll see how it all works out—no, I’m not happy with them.”

On Tuesday, American forces launched strikes against the Iranian regime in response to the Islamic Republic’s attacks on civilian commercial ships, according to U.S. Central Command, which said it hit more than 80 targets to degrade Tehran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce.

Trump subsequently declared the Iran ceasefire and its accompanying Memorandum of Understanding effectively dead.

“To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them anymore,” he said in response to a reporter’s question on day two of the NATO summit.

“They’re scum ..., they’re sick people,” Trump said of Iran’s leadership. The Islamic Republic is “led by sick people and they’re vicious, violent people, and if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over,” he continued.

“I’ll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate. They’re good people—Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner. But they have to come back to me. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” the president said.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Arkia
Israel News

Israeli airline to resume Morocco flights this summer
Arkia will operate twice-weekly flights to Marrakech starting on Aug. 24 after a three-year suspension of service on the route.
July 8, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Yehudah Glick on Jerusalem's Temple Mount, which he calls "Zion." Credit: Yehudah Glick.
Temple Mount
‘It’s in our hands,’ says Temple Mount activist Yehudah Glick
The Shalom Jerusalem Foundation president told JNS that the holy site named “Zion” should be “a house of prayer for all nations.”
July 8, 2026
Steve Linde
View of the Nvidia offices at the Yokneam High-Tech Park, Sept. 8, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israel News
Nvidia opens new R&D center in Beersheva, plans hundreds of hires
The facility already accommodates more than 150 employees and features hundreds more workstations.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Troy Miller
U.S. News
American evangelical leaders seek to counter wartime drop in support for Israel
“The big battle is not on the left, which is far gone, but on the right,” Troy A. Miller, president and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters, said during a recent visit to Jerusalem.
July 8, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israeli Home Front Command personnel survey a collapsed residential building while conducting structural assessments in Venezuela as part of an Israeli aid delegation. Credit: IDF.
World News
WATCH: IDF Home Front teams operate in Venezuela
Israel’s military shared video of teams assessing damage and supporting infrastructure restoration with local authorities in the earthquake-stricken country.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran ‘definitely’ possesses chemical weapons, would not hesitate to kill Americans
The U.S. State Department has previously said Tehran is in non-compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Jews visit the Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem's Old City ahead of Jerusalem Day, May 14, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
JNS TV
Rabbi Yehuda Glick: Something big is happening on the Temple Mount
July 8, 2026 07:28 AM
Steve Linde
THE COLUMN
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will the end of Netanyahu boost support for Israel?
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
God bless America
Ben Cohen