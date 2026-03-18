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Jonathan Levin

Jonathan Levin is an attorney living in Newton with his wife and children.

Image from the Boston “Mapping Project.” Credit: https://mapliberation.org.
Opinion
Bill Humphrey, the Massachusetts Teachers Association and antisemitism
Elements in the state are working to create a political environment for the Boston Mapping Project and its supporters to move from the lunatic, antisemitic fringe into the mainstream.
Sep. 2, 2024
Jonathan Levin
An illustration of the diversity, equity and inclusion acronym. Image: Dmitry Demidovich/Shutterstock
Opinion
DEI’s rotten foundation
Jan. 28, 2024
Jonathan Levin