More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

DEI’s rotten foundation

An open letter from a parent to the public schools in Newton, Mass.

Jonathan Levin
An illustration of the diversity, equity and inclusion acronym. Image: Dmitry Demidovich/Shutterstock
An illustration of the diversity, equity and inclusion acronym. Image: Dmitry Demidovich/Shutterstock
Jonathan Levin
Jonathan Levin Jonathan Levin
Jonathan Levin is an attorney living in Newton with his wife and children.
(Jan. 28, 2024 / JNS)

Dear Newton, Massachusetts School Committee and City Council members,

I am writing to ask that the Newton Public Schools suspend all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)-related activities and lessons immediately pending investigation into DEI’s contribution to antisemitism, as well as its legality under Title VI and the U.S. Constitution.

Following Hamas’s Oct. 7 mass murder, torture, rape and kidnapping of over 1,000 people—overwhelmingly Israeli Jews—there have been enormous rallies embracing Hamas and terrorism at schools, on campuses and in the streets of major cities around the world. Tellingly, they began even before Israel launched its military operation in response to the massacre.

Calls to “gas the Jews” have been heard from Sydney, Australia to Washington, D.C. Synagogues have been defaced and firebombed. Jews have been beaten in the streets. Swastikas abound, including in Newton Public Schools. Menorahs have been destroyed and public lightings canceled due to threats of violence. Antisemitic incidents on campuses are too numerous to recount, with Jewish students hiding from roving mobs. The presidents of three elite universities were unwilling to say before Congress that calling for genocide of Jews is against their institutions’ codes of conduct. According to the ADL, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have risen more than 300%.

Those defending or celebrating the Oct. 7 massacre frequently frame the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in terms straight out of DEI jargon. They claim that Jews are “white oppressors” and Palestinians oppressed “people of color.” They hold that Jews are “settler colonialists” and Palestinians are engaged in “decolonization.” None of this is true.

This false and antisemitic paradigm is especially popular among young people. A recent Harvard/Harris poll found that 67% of U.S. 18–24-year-olds say Jews are oppressors and 51% of U.S. 18–24-year-olds accordingly favor destroying Israel and giving the land to Hamas. Young Americans who view Israel and Jews through the lens of DEI as taught in our schools endorse Hamas’s use of “any means necessary” to destroy Israel. As we now know, this includes mass murder, systematic rape, unspeakable torture and hostage-taking.

This absolutist oppressor/oppressed dichotomy, with its consequential moral failure, is embedded in Newton Public Schools’ approach to DEI. School professional development materials call on teachers to “Teach the Oppression” and invite activists into the classroom. Bizarrely, a slide on “cultivating genius & joy” says that “critical reading” means “the ability to read texts to understand power, authority and oppression.” When developing curricula, teachers are told to consider how they will “help students to learn anti-oppression.” Clearly, the Newton Public Schools are encouraging teachers to instill in students a false binary understanding of the world that encourages horrific violence.

The flaws in the current approach to DEI and DEI’s contribution to antisemitism are now widely recognized. To name only a few, Heather Mac Donald, Tammi Rossman-Benjamin, Stanley Goldfarb, famed historian Simon Sebag Montefiore, Bari Weiss, Samuel Abrams, Alan Dershowitz, Niall Ferguson, Glenn Loury and Tabia Lee, Jonathan Tobin, Pamela Paresky and Francesca Block have all written about DEI’s failings in general and promotion of antisemitism in particular. Abe Foxman and David Harris, former leaders of major Jewish communal organizations, have called for an end to DEI on campus.

DEI advocates who argue that the solution is for Jews to be granted protection within the existing structure ignore intractable logical, moral and legal problems. Who decides which categories of people are included or excluded from DEI and when or if they should be moved in or out? What groups remain outside of DEI? If bringing Jews in can fix DEI’s contribution to antisemitism, what does it mean for those groups that remain outside? Whom is it acceptable to hate?

If placing Jews under the DEI rubric will reduce antisemitism, then it is clear that DEI is irredeemably discriminatory. Discrimination on such a basis violates Title VI and the Constitution. Disparate treatment is fundamental to the current DEI approach and is thus morally and legally indefensible.

Granting protection for Jews within a framework used to legitimize the murder, rape and torture of anyone is not a solution. Newton Public Schools must start anew and embrace the core values of individual dignity and mutual respect for all members of the community.

Hamas Education Anti-Israel Bias Campus Antisemitism Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David