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Kathleen Hayes

Kathleen Hayes

Kathleen Hayes is the author of ”Antisemitism and the Left: A Memoir.”

Officers from the New York City Police Department stand guard outside the Brooklyn Museum, where pro-Palestinian demonstrators associated with the Within Our Lifetime rallied in New York City on May 31, 2024. Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images.
Opinion
The arrival of the zombie apocalypse
When a society is sick, growing numbers of people find the sense of meaning and belonging they need in a group or movement that claims to have all the answers for their problems.
Jun. 20, 2024
Kathleen Hayes
People gather and light candles to remember the Israeli victims of Hamas's Oct. 7 massacre, at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Oct. 12, 2023. Photo by Dor Pazuelo/Flash90.
Opinion
I was you, ‘defender of the Palestinians,’ and now I want to puke
Oct. 15, 2023
Kathleen Hayes