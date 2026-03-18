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Micha Lakin Avni

Micah Lakin Avni

Micah Lakin Avni is an Israeli attorney, businessman and activist.

An IAF helicopter evacuates Galilee residents wounded by a Hezbollah missile fired from Lebanon, Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Opinion
It’s us or them: We can’t let Nasrallah determine our future
“Operation Focus 2024" should entail a massive surprise assault on Lebanon’s state infrastructure and Hezbollah’s military infrastructure.
Mar. 15, 2024
Micah Lakin Avni
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Opinion
Jihad: An existential threat to Israel
Jan. 23, 2024
Micah Lakin Avni