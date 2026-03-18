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Michael Doran

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Turkish Elections
Opinion
‘The kiss of Biden’ and Erdoğan’s re-election
If there is one thing the Turkish president knows, it’s how to use the hostility of foreigners for political gain.
May. 31, 2023
Michael Doran
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Opinion
Iran’s fear is America’s opportunity
Feb. 20, 2022
Michael Doran