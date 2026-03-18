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Natalie Sopinsky

Natalie Sopinsky

Natalie Sopinsky is the director of development for Hatzalah Yehuda & Shomron.

Susya, Judea and Samaria
Opinion
Burden or privilege? Caring for the land
Judea and Samaria need people who are willing to take emotional and physical ownership of the area and say, “We get to be here.”
May. 22, 2025
Natalie Sopinsky
Mother's Day Flowers, Hearts
Opinion
A gift from mom
May. 2, 2025
Natalie Sopinsky