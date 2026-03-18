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Noah Niederhoffer

Israeli native Eliad Peretz works at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
Technion to honor alumnus, NASA scientist Eliad Peretz at Smithsonian museum in DC
“I’m living my dream,” said Eliad Peretz, who hopes one day to go from designing space missions to going on one himself.
Apr. 28, 2023
Noah Niederhoffer
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) speaks at the Jewish American Heritage Month Congressional Breakfast on April 27, 2023. Photo by Dillon Meyer.
U.S. News
Jewish Heritage Month breakfast draws more than dozen members of Congress
Apr. 28, 2023
Noah Niederhoffer
Max Miller (R-Ohio). Photo by Noah Niederhoffer.
Features
Max Miller aims to be the ‘loudest Republican Jewish voice for our people’
Apr. 19, 2023
Noah Niederhoffer