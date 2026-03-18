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Omer Lachmanovitch

Omer Lachmanovitch

Omer Lachmanovitch is editor-in-chief of Israel Hayom.

Donald Trump
Features
Trump: My running mate will be a supporter of Israel
Although he is completely on Jerusalem’s side, political considerations led him to speak only in general terms about the war.
Mar. 31, 2024
Omer Lachmanovitch
Donald Trump
Israel News
Trump: Only a fool would have not acted like Israel on Oct. 7
Mar. 25, 2024
Omer Lachmanovitch
Ma’ayan Zin hugged her two daughters, Dafna Elyakim, 15, and Ela Elyakim, 8, after they were released by Hamas from Gaza on Nov. 26, 2023. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
What the captive children teach us about the path to victory
Dec. 4, 2023
Omer Lachmanovitch
Israeli girls get ready for the Shavuot holiday in Moshav Yashresh in central Israel, May 15, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Opinion
A war over our home
The terror campaign that began on Simchat Torah reminded us that our enemies’ real target is our home.
Oct. 8, 2023
Omer Lachmanovitch