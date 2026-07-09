Trump says Iran called him, wants deal ‘so badly’

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran’s representatives “called a little while ago” because “they want to make a deal so badly.”

“We have many ways we can win, but we’ve already won militarily. They have very little left and they want to make a deal so badly,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England. “I just don’t know if they’re worthy of making a deal. I don’t know that they’re going to honor the deal. That’s the problem.”

The American military attacked about 90 military targets in Iran, including “air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline,” U.S. Central Command said shortly before midnight on Wednesday night.

“The latest strikes follow successful execution of offensive strikes in Iran the night before,” CENTCOM said. The strikes “further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz,” it added.

Hours before the strikes began, said that negotiating with Iranian regime leaders was “just a waste of time,” calling them “liars,” “scum” and “sick people.”

“If they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it,” Trump said. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.”