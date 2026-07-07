Yitzhak Zivan

A survey conducted for the Washington Free Beacon found broad support for Israel and strong approval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of the U.S.-Israel relationship, while a majority said they are less likely to vote for candidates with anti-Israel positions.
Dean McKay, of Fordham University, told JNS that the initiative aims to “address issues in professional training that may have antisemitic components to it, which is growing increasingly common in the profession.”
A survey conducted for the Washington Free Beacon found broad support for Israel and strong approval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of the U.S.-Israel relationship, while a majority said they are less likely to vote for candidates with anti-Israel positions.
Dean McKay, of Fordham University, told JNS that the initiative aims to “address issues in professional training that may have antisemitic components to it, which is growing increasingly common in the profession.”