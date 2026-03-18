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Pastor John Hagee

Pastor John Hagee is the founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel.

Israeli Flag in Judean Desert
Opinion
A time for choosing
As I have said for decades, “if a line must be drawn, let it be drawn around Christians and Jews together. We are spiritual brethren.”
Dec. 11, 2025
Pastor John Hagee
Esther and Mordechai
Opinion
‘For such a time as this’
Sep. 23, 2019
Pastor John Hagee