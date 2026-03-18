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Rabbi Jack Riemer

Julius Rosenwald in 1918. Credit: Library of Congress.
News
New biography of philanthropic giant lacks perspective on the Jewish future
Sep. 18, 2017
Rabbi Jack Riemer
The cover of “Behind the Music: Stories, Anecdotes, Articles & Reflections,” by Velvel Pasternak. Credit: Tara Publications.
News
New book goes behind the scenes of Hasidic musical heritage
Jun. 19, 2017
Rabbi Jack Riemer
The cover of “Justice for All: How the Jewish Bible Revolutionized Ethics,” by Jeremiah Unterman. Credit: Jewish Publication Society.
News
Appreciating and understanding the Bible, then and now
Jun. 11, 2017
Rabbi Jack Riemer
Hayim Nahman Bialik. Credit: Zoltan Kluger via Wikimedia Commons.
News
A fresh, complex perspective on ‘Hebrew national poet’ Hayim Nahman Bialik
Mar. 15, 2017
Rabbi Jack Riemer
Rabbi Zalman Schachter-Shalomi (left) and Ram Dass in February 2008. Schachter-Shalomi, a founder of the Jewish Renewal movement, died last month. Credit: Joan Halifax via Wikimedia Commons.
Jewish Life
Jewish Renewal movement founder’s insights form a new guide for senior living
Aug. 6, 2014
Rabbi Jack Riemer