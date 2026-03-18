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Shachar Citron

Shachar Citron

Shachar Citron is a researcher in the Israel Defense and Security Forum’s research department.

Ottawa Rally
Opinion
A ‘thank you’ to our family in the Diaspora
Given the unwavering support we, the citizens of Israel, have received from Diaspora Jewry, it is time to pause and express our heartfelt gratitude.
Nov. 11, 2024
Shachar Citron