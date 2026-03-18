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Steven Windmueller

Columbia University Protests
Opinion
The assault: A coordinated attack on America’s Jews and Israel
American Jews are awakening to a new political reality concerning our changing status and position in the United States.
May. 5, 2024
Steven Windmueller
U.S. and Israeli flags. Credit: defenseimagery.mil via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
American Jews and Israelis at the crossroads
Feb. 6, 2024
Steven Windmueller
Kibbutz Be'eri
Opinion
In the wake of war: Facing the tough new realities
Jan. 11, 2024
Steven Windmueller
Pro-Palestinian Rally in Washington, D.C.
Opinion
Preparing for a post-Oct. 7 world
In the aftermath of the Hamas pogrom of Oct. 7, we sense a different moment in time as a religious community and as citizens of this country.
Nov. 23, 2023
Steven Windmueller
Congregation Shearith Israel in New York, the oldest congregation in the United States, which was founded by Portuguese and Spanish Jews. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Thinking the unthinkable
The unmaking of the American Jewish experience
Sep. 3, 2023
Steven Windmueller
Young American Jews
Opinion
Rethinking the Jewish communal enterprise
We are facing a set of unknown and complex challenges that will fundamentally redefine our institutions and recalibrate our community as we move forward.
May. 19, 2022
Steven Windmueller
Anti-Semitism in the form of “COVID-19 under a microscope.” Credit: Kantor Anti-Semitism Report via www.adl.org/blog/coronavirus-crisis-elevates-antisemitic-racist-tropes.
Opinion
Redefining contemporary hate
Whereas anti-Semitic attacks in our era have typically been more indiscriminate, they have recently become more blatant and violent.
Jul. 13, 2021
Steven Windmueller
Click photo to download. Caption: The skyline of Philadelphia, a city where Israel is closing its consulate. Credit: Jeffrey M. Vinocur via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israel’s shift from West to East and its implications for American Jewry
Jan. 11, 2016
Steven Windmueller