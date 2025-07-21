Azerbaijan serves as ‘a bridge’ between warring parties

( July 21, 2025 / JNS)

Besides holding landmark talks in Abu Dhabi with Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister of his country’s arch-foe, Armenia, on July 10, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has given the green light for his own country to host discreet negotiations, inter alia, between Israel and Syria.

In a 150-minute question-and-answer session with some 150 journalists from 52 countries attending the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum in Khankendi on July 19, Aliyev said at the outset in English, “There is a strong need for open discussions in a friendly atmosphere on the most important topics—not only those on the media community’s agenda, but also issues on the global agenda.”

He explained why Azerbaijan, a moderate Muslim state that maintains cordial relations with many nations, including warring states such as Israel and Iran as well as Russia and Ukraine, can now afford to play a more proactive peacemaking role in international affairs.

“I would say that our foreign policy direction has not changed, but the form has changed,” he said. “The reason is that now, with the Karabakh conflict behind us, we have more time to focus on areas we previously could not, because we were under occupation. The resolution of the conflict, the endless negotiations, the useless visits of the [OSCE] Minsk Group troika—all of that took a lot of time and effort.”

With what he called “the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” in a process that began with an Azerbaijani military offensive in 2020 and culminated in the liberation of Karabakh in September 2023, Aliyev said he was now ready to make peace with Armenia and become “much more active on the international stage.”

Responding to a question from Pakistani journalist Agha Iqrar Haroon about Azerbaijan becoming “a hub of international negotiations,” hosting talks between NATO and Russia as well as between Israel and Muslim states, he said, “What you mentioned about our mediation efforts between different countries is only one part of that. We have truly become an active member of the international community. With strong links to various international actors, we can—and will—play a much more important role, at least in the broader region.”

He elaborated, “When I say ‘broader region,’ I mean the South Caucasus, the Middle East, Central Asia and all that lies in close proximity to Azerbaijan. Also, in Europe—because our agenda with the European Union is currently undergoing what I would call a reset.”

Hikmet Hajiyev. Credit: Gurevich Communications.

Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the president and head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said that Azerbaijan had hosted several rounds of talks in Baku to defuse tensions between Israel and Turkey and, more recently, between Israel and Syria.

“I can now confirm that we hosted talks between Israel and Syria,” he told JNS. “We’re open to being a bridge between Israel and Muslim states. We have good relations with all the countries in the region.”

In response to a question from the Russian news agency TASS‘s Mikhail Gussman, Aliyev, 63, explained that since taking over from his father, Heydar Aliyev, as president in 2003, he had acquired invaluable experience about building relationships of trust, including the necessity to adhere to one’s principles and to be honest.

“Trust does not mean agreeing. Trust does not mean being dissatisfied with something to some extent or having a different agenda. Trust means simply believing that if a person has said something, this is what will be the case,” he said.

Ties with the United States, Russia and Ukraine

Asked about his relations with the administration of President Donald Trump, Aliyev recalled he had told the forum last year, before the U.S. elections, that a Trump victory “would be preferable for the Azerbaijani people, given that he, like us, shares fundamental values, including family values. He is the only U.S. president who has not started wars. And in his short time in office, it is clear that he is a man who ends wars. And we are also very grateful to him personally for his desire to help Azerbaijan and Armenia come to an agreement in the end.”

In response to a question from Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon about his advice for Ukraine regarding its war against Russia, Aliyev said Azerbaijan’s primary lesson in its conflict with Armenia was, “Never give up and never come to terms with the violation of territorial integrity.”

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, July 19, 2025. Credit: Courtesy.

Noting that he had waited for 17 years to recapture Karabakh, Aliyev said if he had not decided to take military action, Azerbaijan might have had to wait another 17 years.

“This is not about me and this is also, I think, important for the Ukrainians. It is not about a personality and it is not about ambitions. The point is that you need to feel responsible for the generations that lived before us and feel responsible for those who will live after us.”

Media resilience

Referring to the theme of this year’s forum, “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI,” Aliyev decried “the extremely negative and unfair” coverage of Azerbaijan in the international media.

“Frankly speaking, we’ve already put aside efforts to influence public opinion in Europe. We think it’s a waste of time,” he said. “But the best way, I think, is through events like this—when we host journalists and media leaders from more than 50 countries. Every year, the audience grows and we welcome new guests.”

He concluded, “The best way is not to tell you something good about us —but for you to come, speak to the people, ask them what they think about me, about our government and how they see the country developing. Then, only one thing is needed: to tell the truth to your audience. That will, I think, lead to much better mutual understanding.”

Conceding that he had not yet tried AI, Aliyev said his family members had and informed him about it. “I will probably be using it too one day, because artificial intelligence is spreading so fast that the number of users will be very large,” he predicted. “The main thing is that AI should not take us away from the criteria and standards we know.”