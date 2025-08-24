European MPs call to fire EU antisemitism coordinator over defense of Israel

( Aug. 24, 2025 / JNS )

Twenty-six E.U. Parliament members recently submitted formal correspondence to the European Commission requesting the dismissal of Katharina von Schnurbein, who has served nearly 10 years as E.U. antisemitism coordinator and maintains strong support from Jewish organizations throughout the continent.

The correspondence, obtained by Israel Hayom, specifically criticizes her professional performance, focusing on statements from the leaked protocol of a meeting conducted in late May.

Von Schnurbein, whose full title is European Commission coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, spoke with Israel Hayom in June, noting that threats to Jewish safety signaled a broader threat to European democracy. She also warned against attempts to rid Europe of Holocaust responsibility.

During the late May session, von Schnurbein addressed ambassadors and diplomatic representatives, presenting her professional assessment of the relationship between antisemitism and efforts to delegitimize Israel.

The protocol leak generated controversy among parliament members from moderate and radical left political groups, including the Greens, Socialists and Liberal factions. Letter signatories include France’s Rima Hassan, from the Left group in the parliament, who has characterized Hamas as a legitimate organization; the Netherlands’ Tineke Strik of the Greens; Barry Andrews (Ireland) and Abir Al-Sahlani (Sweden) from French President Emmanuel Macron’s “Renew Europe” faction; and César Luena (Spain) from Socialist left factions.

The parliamentary correspondence argues that the antisemitism coordinator merits dismissal because her Israel advocacy undermines her antisemitism prevention efforts. Their primary allegation: von Schnurbein exceeded her institutional authority by attempting to persuade E.U. member state representatives against imposing sanctions that would affect Israel’s standing in the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Informed sources explain that von Schnurbein clarified to ambassadors and E.U. officials that while not every criticism of Israel constitutes antisemitism, antagonistic policies toward Israel generate antisemitic sentiment across the continent. She emphasized the impact of Gaza warfare and anti-Israel atmospherics on European Jewish populations.

During the May session, she observed that E.U. employee charity events supporting Gaza create “environmental antisemitism,” noted Hamas involvement in European protests following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack and stressed caution regarding actions that might generate “rumors about Jews” and disseminate inflammatory information.

To enable Israel-hostile parliament members

Sources in Brussels indicate that parliamentary members seek von Schnurbein’s removal to eliminate connections between anti-Israel measures and antisemitism accusations, seeking a replacement who won’t establish such linkages.

Senior Jewish-organization officials in Brussels express concern that any replacement might ignore, for political reasons, increases in antisemitism stemming from hostility toward Israel.

Last week, 29 Jewish and Israeli organizations throughout Europe, predominantly from the left and extreme left, sent correspondence to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also demanding von Schnurbein’s replacement. Last week’s published correspondence from these organizations—most relatively small—declared opposition to “Israel’s far-right government.”

They argued that antisemitism prevention doesn’t mean “protecting Israel from pressure or criticism” or “automatically advancing Israeli government positions.”

In website commentary, they accused von Schnurbein of antisemitism and pro-Israel prejudice, stating: “The subsequent coordinator must differentiate between European Jews and the State of Israel … and clarify antisemitism versus legitimate Israel criticism distinctions. The current coordinator cannot establish this boundary. … Her explicit statements denying Palestinian starvation in Gaza reveal her own antisemitism.”

World Jewish Congress Vice President Ariel Muzicant said of the campaign: “This assault on Katharina von Schnurbein by organizations claiming ‘Jewish organization’ status represents shameful behavior. These organizations primarily consist of self-loathing Jewish groups attacking the commissioner for her European Jewish support stance and antisemitism prevention work. She demonstrates exceptional Jewish-people advocacy and attacks against her parallel attacks against Jewish people.

“These organizations represent minimal population minorities, comprising individuals not elected to represent Europe’s 1.5 million Jews and representing merely hundreds of individual opinions.”

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, Conference of European Rabbis president, said of the Jewish organizations’ call for von Schnurbein’s dismissal: “Fringe Jewish circle demands for dismissing the European Commission’s antisemitism prevention coordinator, Ms. Katharina von Schnurbein—the first serving in this crucial Commission position—stem from increasing anti-Israel sentiment, promoted by European extreme-left elements since October 7, blurring the delicate boundary between Israeli policy criticism and antisemitism. These elements’ influence also seeps into European decision-makers and negligible Jewish community segments.

“The correspondence, transmitted against European leader reactions to Israel’s recent Gaza military activity intensification decision, demonstrates required sensitivity during peak European Jewish hatred incident periods. The Conference of European Rabbis supports Ms. von Schnurbein, who has fulfilled her responsibilities faithfully and dedicatedly since appointment, expressing profound appreciation for her crucial work during European Jewish community’s most challenging periods.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.