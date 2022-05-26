More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The only honest discussion about guns rests on the Second Amendment

Jewish groups continue to support “sensible” restrictions after every mass shooting. But, like liberal politicians, they avoid debating the real issue and why Americans aren’t giving up their guns.

May. 25, 2022
Jonathan S. Tobin

The only honest discussion about guns rests on the Second Amendment

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas. Source: Screenshot.
Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas. Source: Screenshot.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

The massacre in Uvalde, Texas, that took place earlier this week is just one more in a long succession of horrific examples of gun violence in America. But even after this atrocity, is it possible for Americans to have an honest debate about guns and mass shootings? Based on recent experience, the answer is clearly “no.”

Yet such a discussion, painful and divisive though it will be, is there to be had. The question is: Will anyone among those who are the loudest in speaking about the need to do something about guns have the candor and the courage to go to the heart of the issue rather than continue to virtue signal or play politics on it?

If they do, then they’ll stop spouting anodyne slogans about “sensible” gun control or more laws about background checks or imposing limits on the sales of specific weapons that are little different from those that would remain legal, since those proposals barely nibble around the edge of the issue. Instead, they’ll talk about the real reason that the United States remains inundated with firearms: the Second Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees Americans the right to own guns. So long as this right is guaranteed, guns will continue to be available to criminals and disturbed individuals who use them to commit crimes, as well as to law-abiding citizens who want them for self-protection, hunting or target shooting.

Pointing this out isn’t the same thing as supporting the repeal of the amendment. But if Americans were willing to debate that idea, then they would be having an honest discussion about guns rather than the disingenuous pontificating, which mostly consists of finger-pointing at political foes or knocking down straw men, that currently passes for informed opinion on the issue. And it would not be out of order for the liberal Jewish advocacy organizations that are usually at the forefront of the posturing on guns to lead this honest debate. But, to date, they prefer to pretend, along with their political allies on the left, that mass shootings and other crimes will be deterred or prevented if regulations that do nothing more than to inconvenience the law-abiding are passed.

The senseless slaughter of 19 children and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the second in number only to the loss of 20 children and six adults in 2012 at the Sandy Hook School in Newtown, Conn. But coming hard on the heels of another such atrocity last week in Buffalo, this tragedy—a shocking reminder of the existence of pure evil—was especially hard to bear.

It has led many to voice understandable frustration about why these crimes happen so often in the United States as opposed to the rest of the world. The one clear difference is that—unlike in much of the rest of the world, where individual citizens don’t possess the right to own guns or they are severely restricted—the United States is different. The Second Amendment ensures that most Americans who want firearms can get them.

Such rights are severely restricted in some states and municipalities. Buying and owning a weapon can be a bureaucratic nightmare. But the constitutional guarantee explains why there are more guns than people in the United States. One recent study showed that there are currently 120.5 guns per 100 persons, a rate that far exceeds other nations. According to Gallup, 44% of Americans live in a gun-owning household with 32% declaring themselves to be personal gun owners.

Those numbers went up drastically during the coronavirus pandemic. A University of Chicago study found that 18 percent of U.S. households bought guns in the last two years with 5% of Americans becoming first-time firearm purchasers during this period. Of those, 69% were minorities, and 85% of them were under 45 years of age.

It’s hardly surprising. Americans of all races felt they had to protect themselves.

The pandemic undermined faith in public order as well as increased most people’s sense of isolation. The summer of “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter riots in 2020 led many to believe that police officers’ fears of being accused of being racist had produced a decline in law enforcement and a rise in crime.

This shows that there is a vast constituency for gun rights that goes beyond the millions who belong to the National Rifle Association, which is widely accused of being responsible for gun crimes because of their opposition to even the most minor gun regulations.

Guns are deeply ingrained in American culture. That culture is alien to many of those who live on the coasts or in big cities and regard guns with horror. Though there are many Jews who are gun enthusiasts, the constituencies that support liberal Jewish advocacy groups can be counted on to support any and all efforts to restrict or ban all sorts of firearms.

Still, these pro-gun control groups, like their Democratic Party allies, prefer to speak as if additional regulations on gun purchases and ownership will do something to reduce gun violence. This is patently false since the criminals who use guns don’t worry about background checks or gun-show exceptions. As we drill down into the circumstances of each mass killing, we almost always find that the laws that are proposed in response to them wouldn’t have prevented those crimes for any number of reasons. Efforts to ban certain kinds of guns, like assault rifles, including the widely popular AR-15 that has been used in mass shootings, ignore the fact that the difference between these weapons and others is largely cosmetic.

More attention and funding for mental-health awareness and care would help to prevent some of these terrible crimes. So would better enforcement of existing gun laws.

But if the Second Amendment was repealed and gun ownership largely banned, the number of firearms could be vastly reduced. That has happened in other countries, either in reaction to mass shootings or because governments, both tyrannical and democratic, have the power to prevent individuals from owning means of self-protection. In theory, that could mean that a person would find it a lot harder to obtain guns to use to commit atrocities like the ones in Uvalde or Newtown, where the killers were 20 and 18 years old, respectively.

A lot of Americans would think that would be a worthwhile exchange and point to the quality of life and safety of those who live in countries where gun ownership isn’t widespread. Indeed, even in Israel, where, due to widespread army service and security problems, there are a lot of guns in circulation, there is no right to own one.

In response, others would argue that Second Amendment rights are integral to the American political tradition, which values liberty and individual rights over communal safety or a cradle-to-grave responsibility of the government to provide for their well-being. They would also point out that the right to bear arms is rooted in the particularly American notion that the idea that the government should have the monopoly on weapons is antithetical to liberty, even if few currently envision a need for citizens to possess guns to defend their rights against domestic tyrants. Not without reason, a critical mass of Americans values this tradition.

The strength of that tradition, as well as the vast number of Americans who currently legally own firearms and have no intention of giving them up even if it might somehow reduce mass shootings, is why even the most liberal politicians claim they have no interest in repealing the Second Amendment—no matter that many of their supporters would actually be eager to see the government taking guns away from their fellow citizens. If liberals want to abolish gun rights, and many of them do, then let them say so openly. Until they are willing to do so, our gun-control debates, and the arguments and virtue signaling of those Jewish groups that take part in them, will remain disingenuous and utterly irrelevant other than to those who look to them as ways of solidifying their political bases.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of JNS (Jewish News Syndicate). Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

Hate Crimes
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin