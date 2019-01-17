More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Netanyahu’s welcome ‘ambiguity’ breach

The battle against Iran is not merely military. It also involves no small amount of psychological warfare.

Jan. 17, 2019
Ruthie Blum

Netanyahu’s welcome ‘ambiguity’ breach

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Jan 13, 2019. Credit: Amit Shabi/YEDIOT ACHRANOT/POOL.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Jan 13, 2019. Credit: Amit Shabi/YEDIOT ACHRANOT/POOL.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

In a virtually unprecedented move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged on Sunday that the Israel Defense Forces has been “working with impressive success to block Iran’s military entrenchment in Syria.”

Breaking with Israel’s policy of operational “ambiguity,” Netanyahu not only stated generally that the Israeli military has struck Iranian and Hezbollah targets “hundreds of times” in recent years, but went into uncharacteristic detail about the latest strike. “Just in the last 36 hours, the air force attacked Iranian warehouses with Iranian weapons at the international airport in Damascus,” he said. “The accumulation of recent attacks proves that we are determined more than ever to take action against Iran in Syria, just as we promised.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Jan 13, 2019. Credit: Amit Shabi/YEDIOT ACHRANOT/POOL.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on January 13, 2019. Credit: Amit Shabi/YEDIOTH AHRONOTH/POOL

Netanyahu made these statements at his weekly cabinet meeting, exactly one week after U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton came to Jerusalem to reassure him that Washington would be “very supportive” of continued Israeli military action in Syria.

Nevertheless, Netanyahu’s so-called “breach” of ambiguity reportedly caused a stir among unnamed members of Israel’s defense establishment, who were horrified that the prime minister of all people would reveal such sensitive information to the enemy. You know, as though the world previously assumed that the attacks on Iranian and Hezbollah bases and weapons convoys had been carried out by, say, Norwegian forces.

More ridiculous was the response of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, whose pathetic attempts over the years to return to the political arena and topple Netanyahu have been utterly fruitless. Barak had the gall to accuse Netanyahu of spilling state secrets at the expense of national security for “personal promotion” ahead of the April 9 Knesset elections.

Barak knows that in the age of the Internet, traditional Israeli ambiguity has lost all relevance. We Israeli journalists groan every time the military censor forces us to preface reports of Israeli operations with the phrase, “According to foreign media reports.” It is altogether an antiquated requirement—just as Barak is a failed “has been” whose claims about Netanyahu constitute a clear case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Furthermore, the battle against Iran is not merely military. It also involves no small amount of psychological warfare. By taking credit for successful airstrikes, Netanyahu was not breaching ambiguity; he was conveying to the mullah-led regime in Tehran that its aim to wipe Israel off the map is backfiring. He was also saying that the slated U.S. withdrawal from Syria will not put a dent in Israel’s resolve and ability to eliminate the Iranian threat.

Which brings us to Tehran’s reaction to Netanyahu’s pronouncement. On Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry asserted both that claims of hundreds of successful Israeli operations in Syria were a “baseless … attempt to conceal [Israel’s] ongoing failures in the region,” and denied that Iran even has a military presence there.

On Wednesday, however, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Ali Jafari, announced, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will leave its military advisers and its weapons in Syria.”

Issuing conflicting and contradictory statements about its military prowess and presence is par for the course among the tyrants of Tehran. Like all Islamist regimes, Iran alternates between portraying itself as a victim and a victor. Fluctuating this way within the space of 24 hours is a good indication that the ayatollahs are running scared.

Netanyahu exposed something “unambiguously” valuable this week: Tehran’s fear that its initial smug elation at the news of a U.S. pullout from Syria was premature.

Ruthie Blum is an Israel-based journalist and author of “To Hell in a Handbasket: Carter, Obama, and the ‘Arab Spring.’ ”

Iran Benjamin Netanyahu
EXPLORE JNS
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite Black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman