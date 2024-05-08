JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Congressional candidate who blamed Iraq war on Jews loses in Indiana GOP primary

Republican Jewish Coalition called John Hostettler’s defeat “a major victory.”

Statehouse in Indiana. Credit: Rosina Peixoto via Wikimedia Commons.
Statehouse in Indiana. Credit: Rosina Peixoto via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(May 8, 2024 / JNS)

A former congressman known for his “non-interventionist” foreign policy, which led him to blame Jews for the Iraq war and accuse a pro-Israel “cabal” of targeting him, has lost the Indiana Republican primary.

In the race for the GOP nomination in the state’s 8th District, businessman Mark B. Messmer received 30,661 votes (38.5%); “paleoconservative” John Hostetler (who served in Congress from 1994 to 2006) received 15,640 (19.6%); and six other competitors got the remaining votes.

The Republican Jewish Coalition released a triumphant statement about Hostetler—a candidate the group had previously condemned—committing $1 million to his defeat.

“Tonight, we succeeded in keeping a vocal anti-Israel candidate out of the Republican conference,” stated Norm Coleman and Matt Brooks, national chairman and CEO of the RJC, respectively. “This is a major victory for the RJC, the Jewish community, for all pro-Israel Americans and for common sense.”

Coleman and Brooks said that “unlike some Democratic leaders, who coddle and enable the worst elements of their party’s base, the RJC has shown time and again that we will hold bad actors accountable.”

They pointed out the group’s work not just against Hostettler but also against Steve King, the former far-right congressman from Iowa widely rebuked for a variety of racist and antisemitic remarks.

“It is our sincere hope that Democrat groups will follow the RJC’s lead in taking on the tough fights within their own ranks,” they said, starting with Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.).

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates