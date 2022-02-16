Israeli woman becomes first Druze athlete to set national track record
Karawan Halabi, from Daliat el-Carmel, set a time of 2:43:99 in the 1,000-meter race, shattering a 25-year record.
Karawan Halabi, 27, on Tuesday became the first Druze athlete to set an Israeli track and field record, finishing the 1,000-meter race in 2:43:99 minutes.
The previous record belonged to Edna Lankri, whose time of 2:46.03 minutes had stood for 25 years.
Halabi first made history in 2019 as the first Druze athlete to win a national track-and-field championship, placing first in the 0.45-kilometer 58th annual Israel Open Field Racing Championship.
A native of Daliat el-Carmel, Halabi is a biomedical engineering student at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa.
This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.