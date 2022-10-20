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Three of Fortune’s most powerful women in startups are Israeli

Adi Tatarko, Eynat Guez and Daphne Koller are among 15 women singled out as the most influential executives in global business.

Oct. 20, 2022
Israeli high-tech industry. Credit: xtock/Shutterstock.
Israeli high-tech industry. Credit: xtock/Shutterstock.

Three Israeli women—Eynat Guez, Adi Tatarko and Daphne Koller—are included on Fortune magazine’s “The 15 Most Powerful Women in Startups” list for 2022.

All three head so-called unicorn companies, valued at $1 billion or more.

Tatarko, ranked eighth on the list, founded the highly successful home remodeling and design platform and community Houzz in 2009 with her husband, Alon Cohen, in Palo Alto.

Guez, ranked ninth, is cofounder and CEO of Herzliya-headquartered multinational firm Papaya Global, whose payroll automation platform is used by more than 700 companies in 160 countries.

Koller, ranked thirteenth, is a machine-learning pioneer who previously cofounded online education powerhouse Coursera. She’s currently founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Insitro, a data-driven drug discovery and development company. Koller also was named to Forbes’ “50 over 50” list of notable entrepreneurs.

This article was first published by Israel21c.

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