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WATCH: Israeli swimmer wins Paralympic gold

Ami Omer Dadaon’s triumph in 100m freestyle brings Israel’s total Paralympic medal count to 385.

Sep. 1, 2024
Miri Weissman
Ami Omer Dadaon of Team Israel competes in the Men's 100m Freestyle S4 heat on day two of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena on Aug. 30, 2024 in Nanterre, France. Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images.
Ami Omer Dadaon of Team Israel competes in the Men’s 100m Freestyle S4 heat on day two of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena on Aug. 30, 2024 in Nanterre, France. Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images.

Israeli Paralympian Ami Omer Dadaon on Friday finished first in the men’s 100m freestyle at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

On Sunday, Israeli rowers Shahar Milfelder and Saleh Shahin finished in third place in the mixed double sculls, bringing Israel’s total medal haul to three.

Dadaon finished with a time of 1:20.25, winning the final of the 100-meter freestyle in the S4 category. In an earlier heat, he broke a Paralympic record with a time of 1:19.33.

Reflecting on his mindset during the race, Dadaon shared, “When I’m in the water, I don’t think about anything, only the race.”

Responding to the win, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, “Ami, you are the pride of the State of Israel!”

The athlete’s performance not only showcased his personal achievement but also held a deeper significance.

“I was able to represent the people of Israel. I have no words to describe this feeling,” said Dadaon. The athlete kissed the Israeli flag emblem on his uniform after his victory.

Despite the challenges posed by his cerebral palsy, Dadaon moved spectators by singing the Israeli national anthem during the medal ceremony.

“I will sing Hatikvah. That’s all I wanted—to represent the people of Israel in this period and to give them hope,” he said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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