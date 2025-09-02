France’s Jews face a perfect storm of hate and instability

( Sept. 2, 2025 / JNS )

In fewer than 600 days, the French will elect a new president. For Jews in France, this vote is not just political—it is existential.

Antisemitism is already exploding, from the streets to universities. But what makes this moment uniquely dangerous is the convergence of two forces: a surge in hatred and the collapse of France’s political and economic stability.

When Emmanuel Macron entered the Élysée Palace in 2017, he promised growth, reform and renewal. Instead, his presidency has delivered stagnation and fracture.

His reckless decision to dissolve Parliament has empowered the extremes, leaving France on the brink of a 2027 election where the far left and the far right are the leading contenders.

For Jews, both are disastrous. The far left has normalized antisemitism under the guise of “anti-Zionism.” The far right, despite its rebranding, still carries the legacy of exclusion.

Either victory would accelerate Jewish emigration from France, sending families with centuries of history into exile.

Beyond ideology lies a harsher truth: the economic collapse fueling instability. The numbers are stark:

GDP growth crawls at +0.3% in the last quarter, with forecasts barely at +0.6% for the year.

Unemployment remains stubborn, at 7.3%, with youth rates far higher.

The budget deficit is massive—5.4% of GDP—and the national debt has soared to 113–114% of GDP, among the highest in Europe.

Bond markets are flashing red as borrowing costs spike, threatening long-term financial paralysis.

This is not abstract. History shows that in moments of decline, minorities suffer first. When economic frustration collides with political rage, Jews become easy targets. France has seen this pattern before—and it is re-emerging now.

Instead of calming the storm, Macron is preparing to recognize a Palestinian state. This move will not advance peace in the Middle East. At home, it will deepen divisions and embolden extremists, turning Jewish citizens into scapegoats for conflicts far beyond France’s borders.

At a time when antisemitic incidents are already at record highs, this decision is reckless. It will not bring security to Palestinians or Israelis—it will bring insecurity to French Jews.

The tragedy here is twofold. On one side, Jews who have lived in France for centuries—who helped shape its culture, science, and identity—are being pushed toward the exits. On the other, France itself is being hollowed out by decline and polarization.

Macron’s presidency, once billed as a renaissance, may be remembered instead as the moment when France lost both its economic footing and its Jewish heart. The future he promised has evaporated, replaced by stagnation, division, and rising hate.

The question facing France in 2027 is therefore not only who will govern, but whether Jewish life in France can endure at all.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.