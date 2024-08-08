IDF kills Hamas official who directed Judea and Samaria ops

(Aug. 8, 2024 / JNS)
A senior Hamas official involved in directing terror operations in Judea and Samaria was killed in Gaza late last month, the Israel Defense Forces revealed on Thursday.
Nael Sakhl was targeted on July 24 in a joint IDF and Israel Security Agency operation, according to the military. His death was confirmed several days later.
“For over a decade, [Sakhl] operated in Hamas’s ‘West Bank Headquarters,’ an organization responsible for directing terror activities in Judea and Samaria,” the IDF said.
Sakhl was also involved in financing and supplying weapons to terrorist cells in Judea and Samaria.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2003 for involvement in a suicide attack in Israel and in 2011 was released along with current Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as part of the Gilad Shilat deal, according to Ynet.
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email
and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and allied pro-Israel organizations.
You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Already registered? Log in for full access
Just before you scroll on...
Israel is at war.
JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.
The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas.
Can we count on your support?
Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.
Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this