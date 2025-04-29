Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Herzog welcomes new envoys from four nations

Cambodia, Fiji, Micronesia and Nauru have new ambassadors in the Jewish state.

JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog accepts the credentials of Cambodian Ambassador Sok Chea at the Presidents Residence in Jerusalem, April 28, 2025. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog accepts the credentials of Cambodian Ambassador Sok Chea at the Presidents Residence in Jerusalem, April 28, 2025. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Edit
(April 29, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday received the diplomatic credentials of the new ambassadors of Cambodia, Fiji, Micronesia and Nauru during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Welcoming the ambassador of Fiji, Fillipo Tarakinikini, Herzog expressed appreciation for the island nation’s decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem, calling it a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties.

In his meeting with Jackson T. Soram, the newly appointed ambassador of Micronesia, Herzog thanked the Pacific nation for its “deep friendship and steadfast support for Israel,” highlighting its long record of backing for the Jewish state in international forums.

Speaking with the ambassador of Cambodia, Sok Chea, and the ambassador of Nauru, Lara Erab Daniel, Herzog emphasized his hope to deepen relations with both countries. He pointed to opportunities for expanding cooperation, particularly in cultural exchange and agricultural technology.

The ceremonies underscored Israel’s efforts to strengthen ties with countries across the Pacific and Southeast Asia.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics