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News   Israel News

Likud files police complaint against reporter for incitement against PM

“Such rampant incitement in the midst of a war, which receives expression and backing from ‘Channel 12,’ is not only a criminal offense but also a dangerous attempt to weaken the spirit of the people.”

Apr. 2, 2026
David Isaac

Likud files police complaint against reporter for incitement against PM

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Israeli journalist Guy Peleg arrives for a court hearing in the lawsuit filed against him by MK Simcha Rothman, at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, May 22, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** בית משפט שלום ירושלים גיא פלג דיון שמחה רוטמן
Israeli journalist Guy Peleg arrives for a hearing in a lawsuit filed against him by MK Simcha Rothman, at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, May 22, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( Apr. 2, 2026 / JNS )

The Likud Party filed a police complaint against Guy Peleg, legal reporter for Israel’s Channel 12, after he accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being as great a danger to Israel as the Iranian ballistic missile threat, during a Saturday evening panel appearance.

“Such rampant incitement in the midst of a war, which receives expression and backing from Channel 12, is not only a criminal offense but also a dangerous attempt to weaken the spirit of the people. We must not sweep this under the rug,” the party posted to its X account on Sunday.

Peleg had said, “We are in fateful days, a fateful period, and this week we received an even more frightening picture, in my opinion, of the situation of the person holding the wheel, of the prime minister. He has lost his brakes. We have to be afraid of him and what is happening around him no less than an Iranian missile.”

It’s not the first time Peleg has made such statements. In April of last year, he said on Israeli radio, “I repeat, Netanyahu is dangerous to the country, more dangerous to the country than all its enemies. The man who leads our lives in war is a dangerous person, precocious, irresponsible, stressed and fragile, lacking a backbone.”

Peleg has become persona non grata among Israel’s right-wing for publicizing a leaked video purporting to show IDF soldiers sexually abusing Hamas terrorists in custody at the Sde Teiman detention facility.

The video turned out to be two videos mashed together from different times and showed nothing conclusive. But the incident garnered world attention and was seized upon by anti-Israel NGOs, U.N. officials and the Hamas terrorist group as evidence of Israeli abuse of Palestinian prisoners.

It later turned out that the military advocate general (MAG), Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, leaked the video to Peleg. She has been dismissed from her position and arrested. Netanyahu accused her of “perhaps the most severe public relations attack the State of Israel has experienced since its establishment.”

On March 12, the new MAG, Maj. Gen. Itai Ofir, announced he was dropping the indictments against the soldiers involved.

Several Likud Party members have boycotted Channel 12 for failing to dismiss Peleg or apologize for airing the footage.

Legal Affairs
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
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