JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsIsrael at War

Iran’s supreme leader says duty to avenge Haniyeh killing

Khamenei vowed a "harsh punishment" for the assassination of the Hamas leader.

JNS Staff
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, as Iran's acting president Mohammad Mokhber sits at left, during their meeting in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2024. Source: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, as Iran's acting president Mohammad Mokhber sits at left, during their meeting in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2024. Source: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader.
Edit
(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Tehran views it as a duty to avenge the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the capital hours earlier.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our beloved guest inside our house and made us mournful, but it paved the way for a harsh punishment to be imposed on it,” he said in a statement quoted by the state-run IRNA news agency.

The newly inaugurated Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also threatened Israel after the attack, saying that “we will defend our land and make them regret their actions.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that the assassination “will be met with a harsh and painful response,” adding that “Iran and the resistance front will respond to this crime.”

The Israeli government has not commented on Haniyeh’s death.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday that the blood of Haniyeh “will never be wasted,” according to Reuters.

“Haniyeh’s martyrdom in Tehran will strengthen the deep and unbreakable bond between Tehran, Palestine, and the resistance,” said Kanaani.

Haniyeh was killed “in a Zionist airstrike on his residence in Tehran” after attending the inauguration of Pezeshkian, said Hamas according to the Associated Press.

Based in the Qatari capital of Doha, Haniyeh was one of the most senior members of Hamas, along with the terror group’s leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar.

Khamenei hosted Haniyeh and Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhaleh in Tehran earlier this week.

Haniyeh’s death came a few hours after the assassination by Israel of senior Hezbollah official Fuad Shukar in the heart of Beirut, which was acknowledged by the Israeli military.

Pezeshkian warned on Monday that a potential Israeli attack on Lebanon “could backfire and have severe consequences for the Zionists themselves,” according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

The Israeli strike in Beirut came days after Iran’s Lebanese terror proxy killed 12 children and wounded over 40 others in a rocket attack on Israel’s Golan Heights that fell next to a soccer pitch in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates