Hezbollah’s Nasrallah: ‘We can invade the Galilee, and Israel knows it’

In a speech that aired on MTV (Lebanon) on May 2, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that Hezbollah has the capability to invade the Galilee and that Israel acknowledges this fact.

He said that Israel is afraid to “get entangled” in Gaza and promised that if Israel’s army so much as thinks of invading southern Lebanon, it will be “crushed and destroyed for the world’s TV channels to see.”

The audience then chanted: “We respond to your call, oh Nasrallah!”

The speech was delivered on the anniversary of the death of Hezbollah military leader Mustafa Badreddine.