Nasrallah: ‘We have complete plans for invading the Galilee’

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah made his first media appearance since November 2018 in an interview on Al Mayadeen TV, which aired also on Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) on Jan. 26.

Nasrallah said Hezbollah has a complete plan for how it would invade the Galilee. and that it would not declare its plans unless Israel launched a war in Lebanon.

He also said that Hezbollah would decide whether to invade or not depending on how such a war developed, and that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Israel Defense Forces’ Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot were wrong when they said that the threat of Hezbollah tunnels in the Galilee was over.