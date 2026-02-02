IDF kills four Gaza terrorists as Muslim states slam Israel

The Israel Defense Forces operating in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday identified four terrorists adjacent to the Yellow Line. The terrorists approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to them.

After identifying the terrorists and so as to remove the immediate threat, the IDF eliminated them.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the IDF said.

Similarly, on Sunday, the IDF killed a terrorist near the Yellow Line in the southern Gaza Strip after he approached troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety.

The army on Saturday struck four commanders and additional terrorists from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad across Gaza, in response to a ceasefire violation in which terrorists were identified exiting tunnels in eastern Rafah.

The military said it also attacked a Hamas weapons storage facility, an arms manufacturing plant and two launch sites in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates condemned Israel’s military responses to Hamas’s truce violations.

“These actions risk escalating tensions and undermining efforts aimed at consolidating calm and restoring stability, at a time when regional and international parties are working collectively to advance the second phase of President Donald Trump’s peace plan,” the ministers said in a statement.

They called “on all parties to fully uphold their responsibilities during this critical period and to exercise the utmost restraint, in order to preserve and sustain the ceasefire, refrain from any actions that may undermine the current process, and create favorable conditions to move forward toward early recovery and reconstruction, as well as advancing a just and lasting peace grounded in the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law and relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and the Arab peace initiative.”

The IDF continued targeting terror infrastructure in Gaza on Sunday, announcing the dismantling of a tunnel stretching hundreds of meters in the Khan Yunis area.

The tunnel contained three living quarters and dozens of weapons, including about 45 grenades, 35 ammunition magazines, 10 rifles, RPG rockets, an RPG launcher, roughly 10 explosive devices and six tactical vests.