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News   Israel News

Israel Defense Forces slams UN rep for meeting with deputy Hezbollah chief

Israeli minister Gil Erdan blasts U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis after he tweets his thanks to Hezbollah deputy chief Gen. Naim Qassem for “an open and substantive discussion.”

May. 22, 2019
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem. Credit: Wikipedia.
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem. Credit: Wikipedia.

The Israel Defense Forces made its displeasure public following Tuesday’s meeting between U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis and Hezbollah’s second in command, Gen. Naim Qassem.

After the meeting, Kubis tweeted that he was “grateful for an open and substantive discussion on a broad range of topics with [Hezbollah] Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem.” Kubis added that Qassem had presented him with a copy of his book, which Kubis called “necessary reading.”

Shortly afterwards, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit tweeted in response: “You know what else appears to be necessary reading? U.N. Resolution 1701.”

This was a reference to the attack tunnels that Hezbollah dug beneath the Israeli-Lebanese border in blatant violation of that resolution, and which Israel exposed and destroyed in “Operation Northern Shield” at the start of this year.

Israel’s Public Security and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan responded to Kubis’s message with a tweet of his own, in which he asked Kubis if he and Qassem had discussed “how Hezbollah can continue to laugh at UNSC 1701 and expand its arsenal of missiles? Or how the UN can help Hezbollah rebuild its terror tunnels? Or did he want your diplomatic advice as to where Hezbollah should murder Jews next? @imamof peace.”

This article first appeared on Israel Hayom.

United Nations Hezbollah
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