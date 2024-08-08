More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Sheikh banned from Temple Mount for eulogizing Haniyeh

The notoriously anti-Israel sheikh asked for mercy for the Hamas terror leader in a sermon at the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Mufti Ekrima
Former Palestinian Authority Mufti Ekrima Sabri at his home in Jerusalem, Feb. 22, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
(Aug. 8, 2024 / JNS)

Former Palestinian Authority Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Ekrima Sabri, 85, is barred from the Temple Mount for six months after lauding Hamas terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh in a sermon on Aug. 2, Israeli police said on Thursday.

“We eulogize the martyr Ismail Haniyeh and we ask for mercy and heaven for him,” said Sabri in a sermon delivered at Al-Aqsa mosque. Haniyeh was killed on July 31 in an explosion in Tehran.

Some participants at the sermon began to chant, “By spirit, by blood, you have been redeemed, O martyr.”

“This is not the first time that the same preacher has been investigated by the police on suspicion of incitement,” the police said in a statement.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel sent a letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara requesting that Sabri’s residency rights in Jerusalem be revoked.

“For many years, Sabri has been inciting against the state, encouraging antisemitism and terrorism, and committing serious security offenses,” the minister wrote.

Sabri has for years published antisemitic literature, served as a senior member of an organization that transfers donations to Hamas, supported suicide attacks and praised murderers of Israelis, Arbel said.

Sabri was indicted in February 2023 on two incidents of incitement following a High Court of Justice petition by the Zionist Lavi Organization.

“It can’t be that an Israeli resident who blatantly encourages terrorism and murder is not immediately brought in for questioning,” attorneys representing the Lavi Organization told the court.

Israeli investigative journalist Nadav Shragai said Sabri is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sheikh Raed Salah, leader of the outlawed Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel.

Israeli authorities announced in December 2023 that they would demolish Sabri’s home in Jerusalem home.

In May 2022, Religious Zionism Party head Bezalel Smotrich (he is now also finance minister) called for a criminal investigation of Sabri over his participation in a virtual conference hosted by Iran.

The conference was also attended by the leaders of various terrorist organizations, including Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Ziyad al-Nakhala and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s Talal Naji.

Police said that since Oct. 7, 140 indictments for incitement have been issued, including to “preachers in mosques, who were investigated and charged after using their sermons to voice incitement and support for terrorism and terrorists.”

Defense and Security Terrorism
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David