Israel opens new crossing with northern Gaza

The crossing is located near the coast and was opened as part of the effort to increase aid routes to Gaza amid the war against Hamas.

View of cars destroyed by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 massacre at the Erez border crossing with northern Gaza, Jan. 4, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(May 13, 2024 / JNS)

Israel has opened another crossing for humanitarian aid deliveries to the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces’ Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced on Sunday.

The crossing, called “Western Erez,” is located in the Zikim area near the coast and was opened “as part of the effort to increase aid routes” to the coastal enclave amid the war against Hamas, according to the IDF.

The statement added that dozens of trucks carrying flour from the U.N. World Food Program were delivered from Ashdod Port to the Gaza Strip via the new crossing on Sunday after undergoing security checks.

Israel has ramped up efforts to facilitate the delivery of aid, opening new crossings designed to facilitate the entry of foreign assistance into Gaza.

Earlier this month, Israeli authorities reopened the Erez Crossing, located just south of Zikim, seven months after Hamas destroyed the entry point during its Oct. 7 assault on the northwestern Negev.

Meanwhile, in southern Gaza, Egypt is refusing to coordinate with Israel to allow aid to pass through the Rafah Crossing due to Cairo’s objections to the IDF operation in the area, Alqahera News reported on Sunday.

The United States confirmed on April 15 that the quantity of humanitarian aid entering the Strip with Israeli assistance had substantially increased.

Sigrid Kaag, the U.N.’s senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, told the Security Council last month that her team has had “very constructive cooperation” from Jerusalem.

