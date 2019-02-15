The Israeli army underwent a massive simulation within the past week to train troops for combat missions in conditions similar to those in Lebanon, announced the Israel Defense Forces on Friday.

Conducted by the 401st Brigade of the Armored Corps, the exercise was the largest one in recent years, reported Channel 12 news. The troops completed the training alongside the Israeli Air Force, in addition to the intelligence and engineering corps.

According to the IDF, dozens of armored personnel carriers, tanks and helicopters were used.

“As the situation in Syria stabilizes, Hezbollah is returning its forces to Lebanon,” Col. Dudu Sonago told Channel 12. “They are no longer a guerrilla organization, but a real army. They fought there in regiments of companies and battalions, very similar to the military.”

“They operate in civilian areas and are ready with a large quantity of anti-tank missiles,” added Sonago. “This is a challenge the IDF must train for.”

The training occurred in the aftermath of “Operation Northern Shield” in December 2018, which the IDF launched to destroy Hezbollah terror tunnels.