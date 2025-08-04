Israeli vacationer robbed, murdered in Las Vegas

( Aug. 4, 2025 / JNS )

An Israeli man in his 40s was robbed and murdered in Las Vegas while on vacation, authorities said on Monday.

His body was found inside a vehicle about 15 minutes away from the city’s tourist hub.

No arrests have been made, Ynet reported.

A Chabad emissary in Las Vegas said that the Israeli came to the city for vacation and stayed at a local hotel, the report added.

Attempts to prevent an autopsy were made, and with the cooperation of local authorities, the body was flown to Israel for burial less than 24 hours after it was found, Israeli broadcaster Channel 14 reported.

In a separate incident, the body of Israeli-Ukrainian dual citizen Illya Rechytskyy, 65, from Ofakim, west of Beersheva, was found on Friday in Whistler, British Columbia, following a month-long search by rescue teams and volunteers.

Rechytskyy apparently drowned in the Cheakamus River during a hike.

He was visiting his family in Vancouver in June, but his stay was extended after his return flight was canceled due to the Israel-Iran war. Rechytskyy went for a hike on July 1 on a marked trail that he has taken many times before, family members said.

His clothes and personal belongings were found on the side of the river, prompting authorities to launch intensive search efforts.

Last week, his body surfaced in Daisy Lake, having been swept away by the river’s current, his family said.

Rechytskyy’s son Tymofii told Kan News that his father “really loved the nature and landscapes of [Canada].

“If the flight hadn’t been canceled, Dad would have been home,” Ynet quoted daughter Maria as saying.

Rechytskyy’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to cover the funeral costs in Canada.

“Our father was an Israeli citizen and a proud Jew who lived for more than 10 years in the city of Ofakim, Israel. He came to Canada to visit his children on vacation, spending precious family time with us,” the family said.

“He was a writer, an artist and a devoted family man who loved to share his creations with everyone around him. His life was filled with creativity, kindness and love for his family and community,” the fundraising campaign reads.

Illya is survived by his wife, Irina, daughters Maria and Veronika and son Tymofii.