Israel’s embassy in Romania helped facilitate the evacuation this week of Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients to Israel for treatment.

According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Israeli Ambassador to Romania David Saranga and his staff helped to arrange the passage of 10 Ukrainian children with cancer.

The kids will be flown to Israel’s Schneider Medical Center in Petach Tikvah, where they will continue to receive medical care.

“As diplomats representing the state of the Jewish people, we cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of others,” the ambassador wrote on Twitter. “It is our moral duty to do everything in our power to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine.”