Jewish Federations has allocated $433 million, of $833 million, since Oct. 7

Those monies have funded 1.2 million hot meals, sheltered 37,000 evacuees and, via five loan platforms, supported businesses, the Jewish Federations of North America said.

JNS Staff
A charity box outside a shop built into the wall in Safed, Israel, on March 25, 2011. Photo by Sophie Gordon/Flash90.
(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

Since Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, the Jewish Federations of North America has raised $833 million and allocated some 52% of those monies—$433 million—to 520 Israeli nonprofits, the umbrella Jewish group said.

The $433 million has helped provide 1.2 million hot meals, shelter for 37,000 evacuees and, via loan platforms, support for Israeli business, Federations stated. Eric Fingerhut, the president and CEO of Jewish Federations, stated that the “rapid and thoughtful distribution of these funds is a testament to the skill and dedication of our professionals in Israel and North America.”

JNS sought context about the 52% allocation. “Jewish Federations work to allocate funds responsively and proactively to meet the strategic priorities in front of us, and work to get as many resources out the door to help people in need as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson said.

“That said, we know from our experience responding to crises that some needs are urgent and clear, and critical to meet right away, while other needs emerge, shift or deepen as the situation evolves, and the field of non-governmental organizations addressing those needs adapt in their readiness to respond,” the spokesperson told JNS.

The top allocation, $77 million—about 18%—went to the Jewish Agency for Israel. Other grantees included American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee ($25 million, about 6%) and Magen David Adom ($7 million, about 2%).

