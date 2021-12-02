More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

Israelis lost in Ramallah rescued from attempted lynching

Two Breslov Chassidim who took a wrong turn on the way to a religious site found their car surrounded by an angry mob. Palestinian security forces came to their aid.

Dec. 2, 2021
Palestinians gather around the car of Israelis who got lost in Ramallah and were rescued from an angry mob that set the vehicle on fire on Dec. 1, 2021. Photo by Flash90.
Palestinians gather around the car of Israelis who got lost in Ramallah and were rescued from an angry mob that set the vehicle on fire on Dec. 1, 2021. Photo by Flash90.

Two Israelis who mistakenly entered Ramallah on Wednesday evening were rescued by Palestinian security forces from an attempted lynching.

Palestinian rioters surrounded the pair of Breslov Chassidim, residents of the settlements of Shilo and Elad, near Manara Square in the center of the city and set their car on fire. The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries.

The two were escorted out of the city and handed over to Israel Defense Force soldiers at the Beit El checkpoint after the Palestinians were warned that if the men were not returned to Israel, IDF forces would enter Ramallah.

Upon being questioned, the two claimed that they had wound up in Ramallah while trying to take a shortcut to Hashmonaim, near Modi’in. They said that when they reached Manara Square, the Palestinian crowd realized that they were Israeli citizens and began to circle their car, blocking them from driving away.

They said the Ramallah residents began throwing rocks at them, as well as kicking their vehicle and beating it with rods. The mob also smashed the car’s windows and set the vehicle on fire.

The reports were corroborated by Palestinian media.

Members of the Palestinian security forces arrived in a patrol car and helped the two men out of their car and into their own vehicle, then coordinated with the IDF Civil Administration to hand them over to Israeli forces at the checkpoint outside the city.

The Israel Police reported that after the two were returned to Israel, they were asked why they entered Area A, which is under the control of the Palestinian Authority, in the first place. They claimed that they had planned to drive to the grave of Mattathias, located near Hashmonaim, but had gotten lost and ended up in Ramallah.

This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.

EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin