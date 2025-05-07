JNS International Policy Summit: Forum recommendations

( May 7, 2025 / JNS )

The JNS International Policy Summit, held in Jerusalem on April 27–28, marked a gathering of some of the world’s foremost leaders, thinkers and policymakers devoted to safeguarding Israel’s future and fortifying the Jewish people’s place on the world stage.

Convening in the aftermath of the Hamas and Palestinian terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, this inaugural summit provided a critical forum for high-level discussion, strategic planning and solution-oriented engagement on the most urgent challenges facing Israel today—from national security and regional diplomacy to global antisemitism and the defense of democratic values. What follows is a compendium of key policy resolutions and recommendations developed through intensive deliberations across multiple expert-led forums.

These outcomes are the direct product of convening some of the brightest minds in government, defense, law, diplomacy, media and civil society, all united by a shared mission: to chart a bold, practical and principled path forward for Israel and the Jewish people in a rapidly shifting global landscape.

Track I: Security & Sovereignty Track, Chair: Josh Hasten

Regional Security Forum Chair: Dan Diker, Vice Chair: Lt. Col. (res.) Sarit Zehavi

A New Middle East Forum Chair: Victoria Coates

State Solution Forum Chair: Josh Hasten

Track II: Countering Antisemitism, Chair: Richard D. Heideman



Narrative War Forum Chair: Edwin Black, Vice Chair: Jordana Cutler

Antisemitism Forum Chair: Edwin Black, Vice Chair: Fiamma Nirenstein

Legal Affairs Forum Chair: Richard D. Heideman, Vice Chair: Yifa Segal

Track III: Policy & Diplomacy Track, Chair: Steve Linde

International Affairs Forum Chairs: Daniel Mariaschin and Bobby Rechnitz

Israeli Democracy Forum Chair: Aylanna Meisel, Moderator: Steve Linde

Future of Israel-U.S. Relations Forum Chair: Jennifer Sutton

Regional Security Forum: Summary

The Regional Policy Forum at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 27, 2025.

The forum brought together experts to discuss Israel’s regional security challenges and opportunities. Key themes included Israel’s military successes in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, balanced by concerns over sustaining those gains. There was significant discussion on Iran’s persistent influence in Lebanon and Yemen; the collapse of Israel’s traditional deterrence-based national security concept; and the shift toward targeting enemy capabilities directly (e.g., airstrikes in Syria).

Panelists highlighted reputational security—how Israel is perceived internationally—as crucial to its overall security strategy. Challenges such as Hamas’s international alliances, Egypt’s complex role with Gaza, and rising antisemitism were identified as requiring urgent policy focus. Speakers also explored opportunities for Israel to deepen partnerships with non-state actors and communities such as the Druze in Syria. Regional security threats beyond Israel, particularly in East Africa, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, were discussed in the context of Iranian and Turkish expansion.

Overall, the forum stressed the need for proactive security realignment, strategic partnerships, legal narrative reinforcement and broader counterterrorism cooperation.

Policy Recommendations from the Forum

Shift National Security Doctrine :

Move from relying mainly on deterrence to actively assessing and degrading enemy capabilities.



: Move from relying mainly on deterrence to actively assessing and degrading enemy capabilities. Ensure that weapons sent to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) don’t reach a third party. There are elements in the LAF that cooperate with Hezbollah. This is also true for weapons in Syria, including Turkish weapons.



Ensure that terrorist organizations cannot form part of the future of the Middle East. Hezbollah cannot be a part of the Lebanese government. Avoid relying on U.N. mechanisms, such as the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



Legal Framework Promotion :

Emphasize Israel’s legal legitimacy based on international law rather than relying solely on political arguments.



: Emphasize Israel’s legal legitimacy based on international law rather than relying solely on political arguments. Enhance Civil-Military Reconstruction :

Invest in continuous military and civilian reconstruction efforts in conflict zones to prevent regression.



: Invest in continuous military and civilian reconstruction efforts in conflict zones to prevent regression. Proactive Engagement with Non-State Actors :

Build alliances with non-state groups such as the Druze community in Syria for regional influence and intelligence gains.



: Build alliances with non-state groups such as the Druze community in Syria for regional influence and intelligence gains. Strategic Counterterrorism Campaigns :

Implement full-spectrum campaigns to erode enemy morale and disrupt Hamas’s international support networks.



: Implement full-spectrum campaigns to erode enemy morale and disrupt Hamas’s international support networks. Strengthen Jewish Community Protection :

Build stronger ties between Jewish communities and local law enforcement globally to counter terrorism threats.



: Build stronger ties between Jewish communities and local law enforcement globally to counter terrorism threats. Monitor and Counter Iran’s Influence in East Africa :

Increase intelligence and counter-proxy efforts in Yemen, Somalia and Sudan to limit Iranian and Turkish regional expansion.



: Increase intelligence and counter-proxy efforts in Yemen, Somalia and Sudan to limit Iranian and Turkish regional expansion. Press Egypt for Greater Cooperation:

Leverage diplomatic pressure to curb Egypt’s covert support for Hamas and close cross-border tunnels more effectively.

A New Middle East Forum: Summary

The discussion on A New Middle East at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 27, 2025.

The second forum, chaired by Victoria Coates, brought together experts and leaders to discuss the evolving Middle Eastern landscape, shaped by the 2020 Abraham Accords and the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.

Panelists emphasized a profound regional shift from ideological extremism (“destroyers”) to pragmatic cooperation (“builders”) among nations such as Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. The Abraham Accords were praised for establishing a “builders’ axis” focusing on economic, security and cultural collaboration despite Hamas’s efforts to destabilize it.

There was consensus that defeating Hamas militarily and culturally is crucial to sustaining these changes.

Participants discussed the opportunity for deeper U.S. engagement in the region, expanding the Abraham Accords (“Abraham Accords 2.0”) to new countries and forming multilateral initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor.

Religious and cultural diplomacy was highlighted as essential to bridge gaps with Arab partners, alongside recognizing minority communities like Christians in Middle Eastern peace frameworks.

Concerns were raised about Islamic fundamentalism, Iran’s destabilizing influence and the need for a long-term strategy toward regime change in Iran (a vision dubbed “the Cyrus Accords”).

Panelists also stressed that Israel’s strength, a military victory against Hamas, and internal clarity about its Jewish and regional identity are key to lasting peace and expanding cooperation.

Policy Recommendations from the Forum

Expand the Abraham Accords :

Focus not only on Saudi Arabia but also on other willing countries like Indonesia, Mauritania, the Comoros and Maldives.



: Focus not only on Saudi Arabia but also on other willing countries like Indonesia, Mauritania, the Comoros and Maldives. Support Multilateral Economic Initiatives :

Advance projects like the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) to promote trade, logistics and infrastructure cooperation.

Use economic ties as a primary language to build stronger relationships with Arab countries.

: Rebuild and Reinforce Regional Security Architecture :

Revive and expand the Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA) .

Encourage joint defense initiatives among U.S. allies, including Israel and Arab states, especially against Iranian proxies.

: Leverage U.S. Power Strategically :

Use American military, diplomatic and economic influence more assertively to pressure Iran and support allies.

Maintain a strong U.S. presence and leadership in the Middle East to ensure regional stability.

: Promote Religious and Cultural Diplomacy :

Frame Israel’s narrative in a language resonating with the region’s religious values: emphasizing shared Abrahamic roots and historical ties to the land.

Recognize and include Christian minorities in Middle East peace frameworks.

: Support Internal Iranian Opposition :

Push for non-military regime change by empowering dissidents and supporting strikes inside Iran.

Avoid legitimizing the current Islamic regime through limited nuclear deals that don’t address the broader threat.

: Prioritize Defeating Hamas Completely :

Achieve a clear military victory over Hamas to deter extremism and strengthen Israel’s credibility regionally.

De-radicalize Palestinian society through long-term educational reform modeled on successful examples from the UAE and Bahrain.

: Shift from ‘Survival’ to ‘Victory’ Mindset in Israel :

Embrace a stronger regional leadership role economically, culturally and militarily.

Assert Israel’s historical rights and cultural identity more confidently on the global stage.

:

State Solution Forum: Summary

Nadia Matar, co-chair of Women in Green and one of the leaders of the Sovereignty Movement, making a point at the State Solution Forum during the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 27, 2025.

The forum centered on promoting Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and rejecting the creation of a Palestinian state. Speakers emphasized that applying Israeli sovereignty is critical to ensuring security, countering terrorism, and preserving Israel’s future. Several participants argued that sovereignty should be based on international law and historical rights, and they called for efforts to prepare both Israeli society and the international community for this reality.

Discussions highlighted frustrations with the Oslo Accords, skepticism about the Palestinian Authority’s intentions, and concern over American Jewish organizations not fully supporting Israeli sovereignty. Participants recommended an incremental, pragmatic approach to applying sovereignty—starting with more feasible areas—and building “facts on the ground” through community expansion. The forum also stressed the importance of reshaping narratives internationally and domestically to reinforce Israeli claims and legitimacy.

Policy Recommendations from the Forum

Urge American Jewish Organizations to Support Sovereignty :

Mobilize American Jewish groups to publicly oppose a Palestinian state and endorse full Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.



: Mobilize American Jewish groups to publicly oppose a Palestinian state and endorse full Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. Prepare the Israeli Public and International Community :

Launch educational and diplomatic campaigns to normalize and promote the application of Israeli law over disputed territories.



: Launch educational and diplomatic campaigns to normalize and promote the application of Israeli law over disputed territories. Justify Sovereignty Through International Law and Security Arguments :

Emphasize that international legal principles and the existential threat posed by a Palestinian state support Israel’s right to assert sovereignty.



: Emphasize that international legal principles and the existential threat posed by a Palestinian state support Israel’s right to assert sovereignty. Expand Jewish Communities in Judea and Samaria :

Create irreversible “facts on the ground” by continuing and accelerating Jewish community growth in Judea and Samaria.



: Create irreversible “facts on the ground” by continuing and accelerating Jewish community growth in Judea and Samaria. Approach to Sovereignty Application

Some panelists advocated for a piecemeal approach, starting by applying Israeli sovereignty in strategically and politically feasible areas first, gradually extending it over time (“one acre and one goat at a time”), minimizing international backlash.

However, other panelists strongly argued that Israel should immediately apply full sovereignty across Judea and Samaria without delay, citing historical, legal, security and moral imperatives.

Reject the Two-State Solution Narrative :

Advocate for a clear and unified stance against any discussion of a two-state solution, focusing on Israel’s sovereign rights.



: Advocate for a clear and unified stance against any discussion of a two-state solution, focusing on Israel’s sovereign rights. Highlight the Failures of the Palestinian Authority :

Publicize the Palestinian Authority’s use of militias, incitement in the media and lack of real sovereignty as arguments against a Palestinian state.



: Publicize the Palestinian Authority’s use of militias, incitement in the media and lack of real sovereignty as arguments against a Palestinian state. Engage Arab States in Recognizing Israeli Sovereignty :

Push for regional acceptance of Israeli sovereignty, framing it as a path to stability and clarity in the Middle East.



: Push for regional acceptance of Israeli sovereignty, framing it as a path to stability and clarity in the Middle East. Leverage Opportunities Created by Past U.S. Policies:

Capitalize on precedents set during the Trump administration that provided political cover for advancing Israeli sovereignty claims.

Narrative War Forum: Summary

The Narrative War Forum at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 27, 2025.

The Narrative War Forum, chaired by Edwin Black at the JNS Summit, focused on how Israel and the Jewish world can confront and win the ongoing “narrative war”—the battle over public perception, legitimacy and historical truth.

Key speakers from across activism, media, law, and tech warned that since Oct. 7 (and long before), anti-Israel and antisemitic forces have distorted the truth, minimized Israeli victimhood, and demonized Israel on a global scale.

Participants emphasized that the enemy’s strategy is sophisticated, organized and relentless, and that Israel’s response must shift from defensive explanations (hasbara) to proactive, coordinated narrative warfare.

Meta’s representative admitted past errors in suppressing pro-Israel voices and outlined significant policy changes toward greater transparency and less biased moderation.

Others urged the Jewish community to stop “combating antisemitism” reactively and instead invest deeply in proactive Jewish education to fortify identity and resilience.

Criticism was leveled at the Israeli government for failing to create a “military-style” command center to manage the information war, leaving only grassroots efforts.

Several speakers highlighted that internal disunity—within Israel and among diaspora Jews—fuels external attacks and that unity in messaging is critical.

Finally, there was consensus that saving the memory of Oct. 7 (via survivor testimonies, global memorialization, etc.) is vital to prevent Holocaust-like historical revisionism, and that Jewish pride, confidence, and everyday activism must increase.

Policy Recommendations from the Forum

End Defensive Hasbara; Adopt Proactive Narrative Warfare

Shift from defensive explanations to clear, confident storytelling that highlights Jewish indigeneity, Israel’s legitimacy, and moral clarity.



Create a Government-Backed Narrative Command Center

Israel must establish a centralized strategic headquarters—similar to a military command—dedicated to managing global information warfare.



Develop Oct. 7 Memorialization Initiatives

Record testimonies of survivors systematically, akin to the Shoah Foundation, ensuring that the Oct. 7 atrocities are not erased or inverted.



Invest Heavily in Jewish Education (Especially Before College)

Focus on kindergarten, elementary-school and middle-school Jewish education to instill knowledge, pride and resilience before anti-Israel narratives reach young Jews.



Reform Social Media Policy and Fight Tech Bias

Support platforms (like Meta’s new initiatives) that reduce biased fact-checking and elevate authentic Israeli and Jewish voices.



Build Narrative Unity Across Political Differences

Recognize differences but agree on key messaging pillars: Israel’s right to exist, to defend itself and to defeat terror.



Mobilize Diaspora Jews Through Grassroots Action

Encourage every Jew (“the every-Jew”) to act daily: educate themselves, speak up online, organize small gatherings, and amplify truth organically.



Focus Criticism on Legacy Media Bias (BBC, Guardian, etc.)

Pressure major outlets to uphold fair journalism standards and confront consistent anti-Israel framing directly and systematically.



Leverage International Legal Action Strategically

Use lawsuits and court actions to tell the Jewish story through official legal narratives, reinforcing Israel’s position globally.



Reframe the Fight as a Civilizational Battle

Emphasize that defending Israel is defending broader Western civilization, democracy, and human rights.



Antisemitism Forum: Summary

The Antisemitism Forum at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 27, 2025. Photo by Yuval Chen.

The Antisemitism Forum at the JNS International Policy Summit, chaired by Edwin Black, gathered leading figures in law, security, media, activism and education to confront the global antisemitism crisis.

The forum stressed that while enormous resources are spent on fighting antisemitism, the community is “winning battles but losing the war,” requiring a fundamental strategic shift.

Speakers highlighted the need for accountability; better use of resources; coordinated grassroots action; legal and security initiatives; and a stronger, unapologetic Jewish identity.

The panelists warned that antisemitism is systemic—embedded in education, media, NGOs and public discourse—and must be fought not only defensively but proactively, confidently and with a full societal movement approach, similar to the Soviet Jewry campaign.

There were calls to criminalize antisemitism internationally; expose and defund NGOs that promote antisemitism; overhaul Jewish education to focus on Jewish mission and resilience; and leverage social media assertively.

A repeated theme was unity among Jews: stop attacking each other and instead fight external threats together with pride and strength.

The session closed with a stark reminder: antisemitism is the start of civilizational decline; ignoring it invites catastrophe.

Policy Recommendations from the Forum

Create a Global Movement (Not Just Organizations)

Unite Jewish resources worldwide into a movement that proactively combats antisemitism at every level, modeled after the Soviet Jewry movement.



Hold Jewish Organizations Accountable

Conduct a “zero-sum” financial and impact analysis to ensure that funds fighting antisemitism are being used effectively.



Organize a World Conference on Antisemitism

Bring together Jewish and non-Jewish leaders to adopt the IHRA definition and launch a global anti-antisemitism campaign.



Treat Antisemitic Threats as Criminal Acts

Push for legal action: when hate crosses into criminal behavior (death threats, incitement), use terrorism and hate crime laws, not just tolerance messaging.



Build Capacity and Alliances with Law Enforcement

Strengthen direct links between Jewish communities and police forces, ensuring a fast, serious response to antisemitic crimes, especially on campuses.



Launch an International Treaty Criminalizing Antisemitic Hate Crimes

Advocate for a new international convention (modeled on piracy, genocide, etc.) to criminalize antisemitic hate crimes globally.



Expose and Defund Antisemitic NGOs

Systematically expose, audit and lobby against NGOs (like Human Rights Watch) and foreign governments funding Jew-hatred under the guise of human rights.



Reframe Jewish Education to Emphasize Jewish Mission and Identity

Teach Jews, especially youth, that Jew-hatred is a response to the Jewish moral mission, not random scapegoating, and instill pride and purpose.



Invest in Proactive, Bold Jewish Media and Cultural Institutions

Create strong, unapologetic Jewish media equivalents to counter Al Jazeera and hostile narratives in Hollywood, publishing and news.



Aggressively Reform Anti-Israel Curricula in Schools and UNRWA

Target educational materials, especially in Palestinian Authority and UNRWA schools, that indoctrinate Jew-hatred; push for full reform or defunding.



Leverage Social Media Strategically and Boldly

Focus social-media efforts on strengthening Jewish identity and community first, rather than convincing antisemites; be unapologetic and proactive.



Create Support Networks for Jewish Students and Workers

Build infrastructure to support Jews facing antisemitism on campus and in the workplace, including legal aid, emotional support and community backing.



Encourage Whistleblowers Inside Antisemitic Institutions

Support individuals coming forward from hostile NGOs, universities and media organizations, exposing systemic antisemitism.



Legal Affairs Forum: Summary

The Legal Affairs Forum at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 27, 2025. Photo by Shahar Yurman.

The Legal Affairs Forum at the JNS International Policy Summit gathered distinguished lawyers, academics, and activists to explore how lawfare—legal strategies used both offensively and defensively—can be employed to defend Israel, secure justice for terror victims and fight antisemitism globally.

Panelists emphasized the dual role of the law: first, in vindicating victims’ rights and deterring terrorism through judgments and enforcement; and second, as a tool in the battle over public narratives and international legitimacy.

Examples included successful litigation against terror funders who provide material support for terrorism, such as the Islamic Republic of Iran, and also non-governmental entities that are accused of providing terror financing and support; efforts to seek justice through extradition from Jordan to the United States of indicted terrorist Ahlam Tamimi, responsible for the 2001 Sbarro Pizza bombing in Jerusalem during the Second Intifada that tragically murdered 16 people, including Israeli American Malki Roth, 15; and tackling antisemitism and anti-Zionism on American campuses.

Multiple speakers criticized Israel’s government and legal establishment for being passive, reactive and reluctant to go on the offense to seek justice, to assert Israel’s full rights under international law.

The forum called for more aggressive and coordinated legal strategies within Israel and globally to counter attacks in international tribunals (including the ICC and ICJ); dismantle terror-financing networks; challenge the politicized misuse of international law; and address the demonization of Israel and the Jewish people, now displaying itself across the United States, Europe and globally. A zero tolerance approach was proposed for adoption in seeking both justice and accountability.

Civil society actors were urged to fill gaps left by governments, using legal tools, public advocacy and coordinated efforts to defend the rule of law, Israel’s legitimacy and broader Western legal norms.

Policy Recommendations from the Forum

Focus on Enforcement, Not Just Winning Judgments

After obtaining legal judgments against terrorists or terror funders, aggressively pursue enforcement to deter future attacks.



Prioritize Deterrence Over Compensation

Frame legal efforts to punish and deter supporters of terrorism, rather than solely seeking monetary compensation.



Extradite Terrorists Like Ahlam Tamimi

Demand U.S. pressure on Jordan to honor its extradition treaty and surrender terrorists harbored on its soil.



End Palestinian Authority ‘Pay-for-Slay’ Incentives

Confiscate terror salary funds from Palestinian ATMs; use existing Israeli legislation to cut off financial rewards to terrorists.



Aggressively Use Legal Tools Against NGOs and Terror Financiers

Expose and sue organizations like Binance that launder money for terror groups.



Defend Israel Aggressively at International Tribunals

File offensive and defensive claims, challenge biased judges, and expose procedural and substantive bias at the ICC and ICJ.



Coordinate Global Legal Efforts Through New Institutions

Establish or empower bodies like the Jerusalem Center for Foreign and Security Affairs to coordinate international pro-Israel legal advocacy.



Pressure the U.S. to Defund or Reform the United Nations

Urge the United States to review or suspend funding to the United Nations due to consistent bias and violation of its founding principles.



Strengthen Zionist and Civil Rights Language in Legal Battles

Frame anti-Zionism as antisemitism in legal complaints and assert Jewish civil rights unapologetically, especially in education cases.



Develop More Grassroots Legal Movements

Form associations like “UK Lawyers for Israel” in other countries to promote pro-Israel advocacy and legal action.



Enhance Cooperation Between Pro-Israel Legal Actors Globally

Pool expertise, strategies and networks to respond to anti-Israel campaigns in academia, media, courts and international bodies.



Use the ICC and Other Courts Strategically for Messaging

Engage selectively to muddy the waters for opponents, but avoid reinforcing biased institutions when participation undermines Israel.



Advocate for Stronger Legal Language on Israel’s Rights

Promote legal arguments based on established doctrines like uti possidetis juris to affirm Israel’s territorial claims.



Push for Stiffer Penalties Against Terrorism Locally

Advocate for longer sentences and significant financial penalties (e.g., heavy fines) for terror-related offenses, including rock-throwing.



Use Tax Law to Fight Anti-Israel NGOs

Target the 501(c)(3) status of U.S.-based groups that fund anti-Israel or antisemitic activities.



End Point:

We must address both the Court of Public Opinion and the Diplomatic corps to make clear that the barbarity of Hamas, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, has been largely ignored or denied by the public and the diplomatic corps, although people from 42 countries were killed, injured or taken hostage with little outcry. The legal community of knowledgeable advocates must lead the fight in changing the narrative and insisting upon truth, justice and accountability, including condemning hostage-taking as a political tool and asserting persistent demands that Hamas release all the hostages.

International Affairs Forum: Summary

Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman emeritus of the Conference of Major American Jewish Organizations, at the International Affairs Forum during the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 27, 2025.

The International Affairs Forum, chaired by Daniel Mariachion and Bobby Rechnitz, gathered leading voices in diplomacy, media, public relations, and advocacy to address the dramatic shifts in Israel’s international standing since Oct. 7. Speakers discussed the growing hostility Israel faces globally—from political leaders, the United Nations, NGOs, the media, universities and street protests—and how these challenges must be met with strategic, unapologetic advocacy and coordinated international action.

Speakers highlighted how antisemitism, misinformation and public hostility have become normalized in many societies, especially in Western democracies. They said Israel must proactively build alliances beyond traditional partners; expand the Abraham Accords; engage the Global South; and aggressively confront NGO and media bias.

Participants agreed that Israel’s messaging must shift from defensive to assertive, recognizing that a two-state solution is increasingly unrealistic under current conditions. Emphasis was placed on winning the physical and ideological wars, reaching out to Christian allies, leveraging Israel’s technological leadership, and anticipating global economic shifts that could exacerbate antisemitism.

The forum called for actionable policy recommendations to be compiled into a final document after the conference.

Policy Recommendations from the Forum

Expand the Abraham Accords strategically , focusing on Muslim-majority countries in Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia first, then leveraging success to bring Saudi Arabia on board.



, focusing on Muslim-majority countries in Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia first, then leveraging success to bring Saudi Arabia on board. Strengthen diplomatic, economic and cultural ties with the Global South (Africa, Asia, Latin America) to compensate for eroding support in Western Europe.



with the Global South (Africa, Asia, Latin America) to compensate for eroding support in Western Europe. Shift Israel’s messaging to unapologetic advocacy , emphasizing the legitimacy of Israel’s cause without over-defending or conceding to anti-Israel narratives.



, emphasizing the legitimacy of Israel’s cause without over-defending or conceding to anti-Israel narratives. Move beyond the two-state paradigm in diplomatic messaging, openly affirming Israel’s permanence and sovereignty while managing global expectations.



in diplomatic messaging, openly affirming Israel’s permanence and sovereignty while managing global expectations. Build broader alliances with Christian communities , particularly Evangelical groups, focusing on shared Western and democratic values.



, particularly Evangelical groups, focusing on shared Western and democratic values. Challenge Turkey’s behavior internationally by questioning its role in NATO and spotlighting its belligerence towards Israel.



by questioning its role in NATO and spotlighting its belligerence towards Israel. Reformulate relations with Europe : maintain ties with sympathetic governments while acknowledging the overall decline in European support.



: maintain ties with sympathetic governments while acknowledging the overall decline in European support. Develop media strategies that expose bias in outlets like the BBC, The New York Times and others, while investing in alternative media platforms.



in outlets like the BBC, The New York Times and others, while investing in alternative media platforms. Support serious, coordinated legal and diplomatic challenges against U.N. bias, including potential campaigns for U.N. reform or the creation of alternative institutions.



against U.N. bias, including potential campaigns for U.N. reform or the creation of alternative institutions. Enhance real-world advocacy : encourage every supporter to engage directly with elected officials, particularly in Washington, to counteract antisemitism and anti-Israel policies.



: encourage every supporter to engage directly with elected officials, particularly in Washington, to counteract antisemitism and anti-Israel policies. Use Israel’s technological advantages (AI, cybersecurity, water technology, climate tech) to deepen ties with new diplomatic partners.



(AI, cybersecurity, water technology, climate tech) to deepen ties with new diplomatic partners. Prepare for a global economic downturn by developing preemptive strategies to combat the inevitable rise in antisemitism during economic recessions.



by developing preemptive strategies to combat the inevitable rise in antisemitism during economic recessions. Strengthen educational campaigns in the Diaspora , especially targeting younger generations increasingly alienated from Israel.



, especially targeting younger generations increasingly alienated from Israel. Establish specialized “labs” to monitor and counter antisemitism in global financial systems, anticipating future economic crises and scapegoating.

Israeli Democracy Forum: Summary

JNS Senior Contributing Editor Ruthie Blum at the Israeli Democracy Forum during the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 27, 2025.

The Israeli Democracy Forum brought together legal scholars, civil society leaders, writers and political thinkers to analyze the state of Israeli democracy, focusing on the deep tensions exposed since Oct. 7, 2023. Chaired by Aylanna Meisel and moderated by Steve Linde, the discussion centered on the problem of judicial overreach; the erosion of the separation of powers; and the growing influence of unelected elites, particularly the judiciary and bureaucracy, over Israel’s elected government.

The panelists included Douglas Altabef, Ran Baratz, Ruthie Blum, Yossi Hollander, Shay Kallach and Gadi Taub.

Speakers argued that Israel has transitioned from a parliamentary democracy into a “juristocracy,” where courts hold final sovereign power, displacing the power of elected officials. This imbalance, they said, risks causing additional societal and political clashes unless reforms are made. Several panelists expressed concern that Israel’s Supreme Court and bureaucratic elites behave in ways that undermine both Jewish sovereignty and Zionist ideals.

Discussions focused on how to frame the issue of reform domestically, with the chair emphasizing the importance of individual rights and limited government, and others focusing on concrete dangers to Israel in the present time. The question of international framing arose as well: Should reformers say Israel is “no longer a democracy” (because of judicial rule) or be more nuanced in their portrayal of Israel as a flourishing but flawed democracy to avoid using the terminology of international delegitimization? Despite serious criticisms of the challenges Israel faces, the forum ended on an optimistic note, citing the strength, resilience and democratic instincts of the Israeli people, and suggesting that meaningful reform is possible if approached wisely.

Policy Recommendations from the Forum

• Undertake major judicial reform to rebalance powers between the judiciary, legislature and executive, restoring sovereignty to the people of Israel in ways that protect and preserve both the Jewish character of the state and individual liberty for all its citizens.

• Develop a strong public narrative rooted in Zionism, Jewish sovereignty and individual liberty, to counter the language of the unelected elites and reconnect with broader Israeli society.

• Promote civic education and awareness campaigns to rebuild public trust in democratic institutions and instill an understanding of Jewish national destiny and identity.

• Call on the Israeli Supreme Court to self-limit its authority to avoid sparking a societal rebellion or institutional breakdown.

• Expand grassroots activism among students and young citizens, who are instinctively more patriotic, and who can counter academic and bureaucratic bias from the bottom up.

• Strengthen the legitimacy of the representative government through public education regarding the proper roles of government, judges and bureaucrats, and the importance of institutional accountability to the public.

• Encourage donors and citizens to use economic and social pressure (such as withholding donations) to force universities and public institutions to curb anti-Israel activism and bias.

• Frame Israel internationally as a democracy with internal challenges, avoiding language that enemies can weaponize while pushing internally for structural reforms.

• Emphasize the positive vision of a Jewish and democratic state that protects liberty while maintaining a strong Jewish identity.

• Prepare for a potential political clash by maintaining discipline and focusing on legitimacy, legality and public support rather than reacting rashly.

• Create alternative elite institutions (legal, academic, media) that are aligned with democratic and Zionist principles, to compete against entrenched leftist bureaucratic elites.

Future of Israel-U.S. Relations Forum: Summary

Harold Rhode, distinguished senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, making a point at the Future of Israel-U.S. Relations Forum at the JNS Conference in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 27, 2025.

The Future of Israel–U.S. Relations Forum, chaired by Jennifer Sutton, featured experts in diplomacy, security, and advocacy discussing how to preserve and strengthen the Israel–U.S. alliance amid rising political polarization and generational shifts.

Panelists warned of the growing divide, particularly among younger Americans, where sympathy for Hamas and hostility toward Israel are increasingly visible on campuses and in public life. Participants stressed the urgency of preventing Israel from becoming a partisan issue in U.S. politics and highlighted the need to strengthen relationships with Christian, Hindu and other pro-Israel constituencies.

A recurring theme was the necessity of linking support for Israel to fundamental American interests—strategic, security and values-based. Speakers emphasized a more realist approach: aligning Israel’s strategic priorities with U.S. interests, not just shared values. They discussed the challenge of isolationist trends in U.S. foreign policy, the risks of diplomatic naivety toward Iran, and the importance of building new regional alliances, such as expanding the Abraham Accords and countering Chinese and Iranian influence.

Overall, the forum called for a new, assertive, multi-pronged strategy to secure bipartisan American support for Israel’s security, values and regional stability.

Policy Recommendations from the Forum