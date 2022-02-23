Curry College in Milton, Mass., opted to make all classes virtual in response to a racist note and anti-Semitic vandalism discovered at the private school in recent weeks, reported NBC Boston.

Students were given the option to take classes remotely during the second half of last week. On Tuesday, the campus went fully remote.

School officials said they found 20 swastikas on campus, in addition to a threatening note that targeted the school’s African-American community and included a reference to Feb. 22.

The college is offering a $10,000 reward for information about those responsible for the note and incidents of swastika vandalism.

“These disgusting acts of racism and anti-Semitism will not be tolerated on our campus,” said Curry College president Kenneth Quigley Jr. “The person or persons responsible for this must be identified, removed from our campus and brought to justice.”

The campus has more than 100 security cameras and three additional ones are being installed where the threatening message and swastikas were found, according to NBC Boston.

“I’m super upset, but I’m also surprised because when I came to this school, there was very much an indication that we’re all inclusive and all very … that we all coexist,” said Curry College freshman Kaitlyn Darling about the incidents taking place at her school.

College junior Asa Macdonald added that “it’s kind of frustrating because it’s impacting not only myself but other students here and our academic ability to achieve our greatest potential due to these threats.”

The campus is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday. It was also closed on Monday due to President’s Day.