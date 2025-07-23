Nelson Mandela Foundation spurs outrage by offering money to combat Christian Zionism

( July 23, 2025 / JNS)

The leading South African Jewish organization and Christian groups have expressed outrage over the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s offer of a monetary prize to combat Christian Zionism, calling it a betrayal of the South African leader’s legacy.

South Africa has positioned itself as one of the most vocal critics of the Jewish state since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, stirring up strong opposition among millions of South African evangelical Christians, who have sided with Israel.

“The name of Nelson Mandela is being misused by ideological extremists to promote an aggressive anti-Israel agenda, under the guise of human rights,” the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) said this week. “This is not a policy difference or academic exercise, it is a brazen and deliberate attempt to target people of faith, undermine religious freedom and demonize millions of South African Christians whose support for Israel is rooted in Scripture and conscience.”

The non-profit Nelson Mandela Foundation is offering a reward of up to R150,000 or about $8,500 per initiative for activities to combat Christian Zionism and “advance Palestinian liberation and justice.”

“Amid unrelenting and punitive violence in Palestine, Zionism—a theology that conflates biblical prophecy with political support for Israeli settler colonialism—remains a driving force in legitimizing occupation, apartheid and genocide,” the Foundation writes in its call for proposals for its “solidarity in action” awards. “Deeply rooted in colonial history and amplified by global networks, this ideology has been a barrier to achieving peace and justice for Palestinians. The misuse of religious scripture to justify domination and discrimination is something we know all too well in South Africa.”

The umbrella body of South African Jewish organizations called the campaign a “national disgrace” and a betrayal of Mandela’s legacy.

“The very institution established to honor his legacy of unity, reconciliation and human dignity has now been co-opted by activists who weaponize human rights language to advance an anti-Christian, anti-Jewish and anti-Israel agenda,” it said.

The award being offered comes amid burgeoning relations between evangelical Christians and Israel around the globe, including in Africa, based on faith-based diplomacy.

“Christian Zionism is embraced by millions of South Africans across racial, cultural and denominational lines,” said the SAZF. “It is rooted in Scripture, not in partisanship, and it reflects a profound theological connection to the Jewish people and the land of Israel. These believers do not deserve to be vilified or demonized by a Foundation claiming to uphold Mandela’s values.”

“It is ironic that an entity such as the Nelson Mandela Foundation can host a dialogue about Christian Zionism without Christians present to explain and defend their view,” Chris Eden, South African National director of the evangelical organization Bridges for Peace, told JNS on Tuesday. “Given the superficial examination of Christian Zionism, an initiative to source creative ways to effectively ‘combat’ Christian Zionism with big financial incentives can only be viewed as buying support.”

The South African Christian Party said that the foundation’s financial grant proposal was out of sync with everyday economic reality in the country.

“Our nation is facing many pressing challenges, including low economic growth, widespread poverty and unemployment, and high levels of crime and violence that, we submit, require more urgent attention than challenging Christian Zionism,” the African Christian Democratic Party said in a statement.

“We also emphasize that we enjoy freedom of religion, belief and opinion, and will thus not be deterred from standing with Israel and the Jewish people, as well as praying for and seeking peace in the Middle East.”