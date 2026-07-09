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News   Antisemitism

Australia antisemitism envoy urges oversight of Israel coverage

Jillian Segal told the royal commission public broadcasters need external review, citing perceived bias against Israel in war reporting.

JNS Staff
Executive Council of Australian Jewry president Jillian Segal speaks during a media conference in Sydney on Oct. 9, 2023. Photo by David Gray/AFP via Getty Images.
Executive Council of Australian Jewry president Jillian Segal speaks during a media conference in Sydney on Oct. 9, 2023. Photo by David Gray/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 9, 2026 / JNS)

Australia’s antisemitism envoy called on Thursday for the creation of an independent oversight committee to review public broadcasters’ coverage of Israel, telling a royal commission that existing complaint mechanisms are insufficient.

Jillian Segal said the Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) and Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), which both operate with internal ombudsmen, should be subject to external review of their reporting on the Middle East.

She cited what she described as a “common and pervasive perception” within Australia’s Jewish community that coverage of the Israel-Hamas war lacks balance.

Segal told the commission that reporting has placed disproportionate emphasis on Gaza compared to other global conflicts and has amplified anti-Israel perspectives.

“It’s the perception of the Jewish community feeling constantly that they are being faced with reporting about the Middle East, about Gaza and about Israel in a way that paints Israel constantly in a negative light,” said Segal.

Australia
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