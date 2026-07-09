Australia antisemitism envoy urges oversight of Israel coverage

Australia’s antisemitism envoy called on Thursday for the creation of an independent oversight committee to review public broadcasters’ coverage of Israel, telling a royal commission that existing complaint mechanisms are insufficient.

Jillian Segal said the Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) and Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), which both operate with internal ombudsmen, should be subject to external review of their reporting on the Middle East.

She cited what she described as a “common and pervasive perception” within Australia’s Jewish community that coverage of the Israel-Hamas war lacks balance.

Segal told the commission that reporting has placed disproportionate emphasis on Gaza compared to other global conflicts and has amplified anti-Israel perspectives.

“It’s the perception of the Jewish community feeling constantly that they are being faced with reporting about the Middle East, about Gaza and about Israel in a way that paints Israel constantly in a negative light,” said Segal.