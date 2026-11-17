Israeli transport officials met with Emirati representatives in Dubai on Monday to discuss necessary security measures to resume flydubai flights to Tel Aviv as early as next month, the Israeli Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

The negotiations come after service on the popular Emirati carrier was suspended following the Sep. 30 thwarted hijacking of a flight to Tel Aviv.

The meetings, led by Israeli Transportation Ministry Director General Moshe Ben Zaken and representatives from flydubai headed by the airline’s CEO, Ghaith Al Ghaith, as well as senior Emirati aviation officials, discussed both the resumption of flydubai flights to Tel Aviv and the renewal of service by Israeli carriers to the Gulf state as early as December 1.

“The objective of these discussions is to present policymakers on both sides with alternatives to allow for the resumption of flydubai flights to Israel, while ensuring full safety and security for passengers,” the ministry said on Tuesday.

The Emirati carrier, which used to operate 10 daily flights to Tel Aviv, had suspended service to Israel until Dec. 15.

Israeli carriers were previously scheduled to resume flights to Dubai in November. Still, they too have been unable to resume service because of a disagreement over security arrangements at the Dubai airport.

Israeli security officials are reportedly seeking to station their own security officials in Dubai, as they do in many countries, and to install X-ray screening stations at the airport to check luggage being loaded on the planes.

Etihad Airways is currently the only airline flying between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and recently tripled its Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv schedule to six daily flights to meet the heightened demand.

The two Emirati carriers gained international prominence for flying to Israel almost uninterrupted throughout the three-year regional war, with the United Arab Emirates serving as a hub for onward travel when U.S. and European carriers were not flying to Israel.

‘Good news for travelers’ to Dubai and beyond

Israeli travel consultants warmly welcomed the expected renewal of flights to and from Dubai next month.

“Flydubai’s return would be good news for Israeli travelers,” Gil Hahn, CEO of Eshet Tours, told JNS. “Demand for Dubai and the routes beyond it is still there, and flydubai has built real loyalty here.”

“The progress in talks on the return of flydubai is encouraging news, including for travelers to the Far East as Dubai serves as a key connecting hub,” said Yoni Waksman, deputy chairman of Ophir Tours. ”The implications extend well beyond a vacation to Dubai itself.”

“The fact that after two months, Fly Dubai could be resuming operations to Tel Aviv on Dec. 1 should be met with unbridled enthusiasm,” Mark Feldman, CEO of Jerusalem’s Ziontours, told JNS.

“Financially, the Israeli consumer has full confidence in the increased security requirements that Israel has requested, and the huge network Fly Dubai and Emirates offer to the flying public will result in increased competition with reasonable air fares this winter. With both Etihad and Fly Dubai/Emirates flying over a dozen flights a day, it offers countless opportunities to fly beyond the UAE to all corners of the world.”

Lessons learned

Israel’s Transport Ministry acknowledged last month that it had failed to vet foreign flight crews arriving in the country, and relied entirely on airlines to confirm their crews had passed background security checks.

The admission came after it emerged that the flydubai Omani co-pilot who attacked the captain in the cockpit with an emergency ax on Sept. 30 had been allowed to fly the commercial route in violation of bilateral agreements, which stipulate that flight crews must come from countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.

Two senior Israeli Transport Ministry officials were questioned by police this month over the security lapses that came to light following the failed hijacking.

The move came after the ministry and the security establishment have faced harsh criticism for their failures ahead of the attack, which was foiled midair by the captain and passengers.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which made peace as part of the landmark 2020 Abraham Accord reached during the first Trump administration, maintain close ties.

