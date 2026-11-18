Yair Lapid (B’Yachad) said on Wednesday that he and party leader Naftali Bennett were still working “tirelessly” to form a government headed by Gadi Eisenkot (Yashar).

“I’m not in the habit of giving updates in the middle of coalition negotiations, but a short update for all those who are worried,” Lapid wrote in a Hebrew-language post on X.

B’Yachad’s No. 2 said “every meeting, security briefing or conversation” during the negotiations “stirs up waves of rumors and speculation.”

“This does not make us take our eyes off the goal: to establish a new, good and efficient government that will know how to deal with the security, economic and diplomatic challenges facing Israel,” he wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bennett met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) for two hours at the Knesset, Ynet reported. According to the report, Bennett did not inform Eisenkot about the meeting in advance.

Later on Wednesday, Eisenkot, Bennett, Lapid, Yair Golan (Democrats) and Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beiteinu) met to discuss progress toward forming a government. In a joint statement, the party heads said they agreed on the urgency of replacing Netanyahu “as a top priority and as soon as possible.”