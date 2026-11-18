New Jersey Republican lawmakers introduced two resolutions on Monday aimed at combating Jew-hatred, including one designating Oct. 7 as an annual “Antisemitism Day of Remembrance” and another urging Congress to pass legislation expanding security protections for Jewish institutions and strengthening civil rights enforcement in schools.

Assembly Joint Resolution 202 , sponsored by Republican Assembly members Alex Sauickie, Michael Inganamort and Aura Dunn, would designate Oct. 7 as a day of remembrance in New Jersey. It also asks the governor to issue an annual proclamation calling on public officials and residents to observe the day with “appropriate activities and programs.”

The resolution acknowledges the Hamas-led terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, which saw about 1,200 people killed and 251 people being taken hostage, including American citizens.

It cites New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani among the “prominent political leaders” who have “falsely accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.”

“The events of Oct. 7, 2023, the false accusations of genocide and the subsequent surge in antisemitic attacks against Jewish people around the world demonstrate the need to fight against the evil of antisemitism,” the joint resolution states.

AJR 202 has been referred to the Assembly State and Local Government Committee.

Assemblyman Sean Kean, a Republican, sponsored Assembly Concurrent Resolution 161 , which urges Congress to pass the bipartisan Jewish American Security Act. The legislation was introduced in the Senate in May and the House in June.

The resolution cites rising antisemitic incidents in educational settings; discrimination complaints pending before the U.S. Department of Education’s civil rights office; and the need to protect Jewish students from hostile school environments.

The federal legislation would expand security funding for synagogues, community centers and schools; strengthen civil rights enforcement at federally funded schools and colleges; and require large social media companies to submit transparency reports on their moderation of antisemitic content.

“New Jerseyans and Jewish communities throughout the State would benefit from this federal bipartisan legislative effort to combat rising antisemitism,” the measure states.

New Jersey has approximately 600,000 Jewish residents, making it home to the nation’s fourth-largest state Jewish population, behind New York, California and Florida.

The Anti-Defamation League recorded 687 antisemitic incidents in New Jersey in 2025, the third-highest total of any state. The figure represented a 4% decline from the previous year but remained historically elevated. The incidents included 422 cases of harassment, 245 of vandalism and 20 assaults. New Jersey also recorded the highest number of antisemitic incidents at non-Jewish K-12 schools of any state, with 188.

ACR 161 has been referred to the Assembly Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations Committee.