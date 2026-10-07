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News   Israel News

EU prepares to monitor upcoming Palestinian Authority parliamentary elections

Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas tells Ramallah official Hussein al-Sheikh the bloc is ready to send observers for the first vote since Hamas’s 2006 victory.

JNS Staff
Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh arrives to attend a soccer match between the Jabal al-Mukaber and Shabab al-Khalil teams during the "Thousand Martyrs' Cup" tournament at the Faisal al-Husseini International Stadium in the town of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, on Sept. 4, 2026. The PA soccer association resumed activity following an almost three-year hiatus prompted by the war triggered by Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images.
Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh arrives to attend a soccer match between the Jabal al-Mukaber and Shabab al-Khalil teams during the “Thousand Martyrs’ Cup” tournament at the Faisal al-Husseini International Stadium in the town of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, on Sept. 4, 2026. The P.A. soccer association resumed activity following an almost three-year hiatus prompted by the war triggered by Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images.
(Oct. 7, 2026 / JNS)

The European Union is ready to deploy an election observation mission for Palestinian legislative, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Kaja Kallas said she discussed the issue with Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh during a telephone call.

“Palestinians have the right to choose their representatives in elections that are credible, inclusive and transparent,” she wrote.

Kallas said the elections would offer a long-overdue opportunity to renew the legitimacy of Palestinian institutions after nearly 20 years without a parliamentary vote.

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree in July scheduling legislative elections for Nov. 28 in Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Abbas called a similar election in 2021 but later canceled it. If held, the vote would be the first since January 2006, when Hamas defeated Abbas’s Fatah party. Following the terrorist group’s surprise victory, a violent factional civil war erupted, culminating in Hamas seizing total control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 and leaving Abbas to govern only Judea and Samaria.

A separate presidential election is planned for the first quarter of 2027.

Judea and Samaria Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
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