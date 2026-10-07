EU prepares to monitor upcoming Palestinian Authority parliamentary elections

The European Union is ready to deploy an election observation mission for Palestinian legislative, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Kaja Kallas said she discussed the issue with Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh during a telephone call.

The EU is ready to deploy an Election Observation Mission for the Palestinian legislative polls planned for November.



This was among the issues I discussed in my call with Palestinian Vice-President @HusseinSheikhpl.



Palestinians have the right to choose their representatives… — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 6, 2026

“Palestinians have the right to choose their representatives in elections that are credible, inclusive and transparent,” she wrote.

Kallas said the elections would offer a long-overdue opportunity to renew the legitimacy of Palestinian institutions after nearly 20 years without a parliamentary vote.

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree in July scheduling legislative elections for Nov. 28 in Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Abbas called a similar election in 2021 but later canceled it. If held, the vote would be the first since January 2006, when Hamas defeated Abbas’s Fatah party. Following the terrorist group’s surprise victory, a violent factional civil war erupted, culminating in Hamas seizing total control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 and leaving Abbas to govern only Judea and Samaria.

A separate presidential election is planned for the first quarter of 2027.