Maccabiah set to welcome thousands of athletes to Israel in celebration of sport and Zionism

With just over two weeks until the opening ceremony of the 2026 Maccabiah, Roy Hessing, CEO of Maccabi World Union, is projecting confidence despite ongoing regional tensions and travel challenges facing some international delegations.

“It is 16 days until the opening ceremonies of the Maccabiah,” Hessing told JNS in an exclusive interview on Sunday. “We are very excited and happy that people want to come, and we are sure we will have a very meaningful Maccabiah.”

The Games, often referred to as the “Jewish Olympics,” are expected to bring approximately 3,100 athletes from abroad and 2,000 from Israel to compete in 45 sports from July 1 to 14 at venues across the country.

Hessing acknowledged that government travel advisories in countries including Australia, Austria, Britain and South Africa have complicated group participation.

“They are still coming as individuals and will have a great time,” he said. “Our message is very clear—we will give the opportunity to anyone who wants to come and celebrate. No one will be left out.”

For those still waiting to see developments involving Iran before committing to travel, organizers have extended the registration deadline.

“The only time the Maccabiah was ever cancelled was during the Holocaust,” Hessing said. “This is an important message for Israel, the Jewish community and our neighbors that it must go on.”

Founded in 1932 in Tel Aviv, the Maccabiah is held every four years and brings together Jewish athletes from around the world in Open, Junior, Masters and Paralympic competitions. Past participants have included Mark Spitz, Lenny Krayzelburg, Angela Buxton, Brad Gilbert, Dick Savitt and Mitch Gaylord.

This year’s sports include basketball, swimming, surfing, rugby, baseball, squash, table tennis, judo, football, pickleball, handball and padel.

Hessing said one of the most encouraging developments has been the age of this year’s participants.

“We were very surprised and happy that the majority of the athletes are under 19 years old,” he said. “We know what is happening in this generation. We will give them a great time and they will go back to their colleges and their lives and will have a better opinion of Israel.”

Beyond competition, participants will take part in educational and cultural programming designed to deepen their connection to Israel and Jewish identity.

“They are here for at least two weeks—even if they compete in six games of football or in two days of judo,” Hessing said. “They will visit the Nova festival site in the Gaza Envelope, participate in a festival with residents of the south, experience Kabbalat Shabbat and have a chance to celebrate bar and bat mitzvah. They will have a full program, which is very attractive.”

He described the Games as an opportunity to expose young Jews to the reality of Israel beyond the headlines and to strengthen their connection through sport and personal experience.

The Maccabiah is the flagship event of Maccabi World Union, whose roots date back to 1895, when Jewish gymnasts in Constantinople established their own sports club after being barred from joining a local organization because of antisemitism. The movement grew into a worldwide network that today encompasses hundreds of clubs and hundreds of thousands of members.

Its global headquarters at Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan also houses a museum chronicling the organization’s history since its founding.

“It is a must-visit for people who love sports and Zionism,” Hessing said.

Roy Hessing, CEO of Maccabi World Union. Photo by Ronen Topelberg.

A former member of Israel’s national water polo team, Hessing has spent nearly three decades in Israeli sports administration. He previously served as CEO of the Israel Water Polo Association, sports director of the Maccabiah Games and CEO of the Games before being appointed CEO of Maccabi World Union in 2025.

The 2025 Maccabiah was postponed to 2026 because of the war. Despite continuing regional uncertainty, Hessing stressed that organizers are working closely with Israeli security authorities.

“Israel is a safe place to be,” he said. “Security is our first priority.”

He added that Maccabiah maintains close coordination with the army, police and other security bodies and expressed confidence that the event will send an important message to the international community.

“It is our biggest international event in Israel since Oct. 7,” Hessing said. “It sends an important message that Israel is a safe place and that we are happy to host all teams and performers—and that we are waiting for you to come to Israel.”