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IAF slays Hamas weapons smuggler in Gaza strike

Ali Ahmad Ali Amrain “worked to supply various weapons for the Hamas terrorist organization,” the military said.

Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff

IAF slays Hamas weapons smuggler in Gaza strike

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IDF troops in Gaza
Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, in a photo published on Jan. 30, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force over the weekend killed a Hamas terrorist operative who was involved in smuggling weapons into the Gaza Strip, the military said on Monday.

Ali Ahmad Ali Amrain “worked to supply various weapons for the Hamas terrorist organization, which were used to carry out terror attacks throughout the Gaza Strip,” it stated.

The Israeli military “struck and eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat posed to IDF troops,” it added.

Several steps were taken to mitigate harm to noncombatants, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and “additional intelligence,” the statement continued.

The army stressed that its soldiers remain deployed in accordance with the U.S.-brokered Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire deal “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.”

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s “military wing,” on Sunday denounced calls for its disarmament under U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan “extremely dangerous.”

Abu Obeida, a nom de guerre used by Hamas spokesmen, said Washington’s demands for disarmament were “nothing but an overt attempt to continue the genocide against our people, something we will not accept under any ‌circumstances.”

Abu Obeida urged mediators to address what he described as Israeli violations of the first phase of Trump’s plan before any discussion about the second ⁠phase.

Hamas has told mediators it will not discuss disarmament before receiving guarantees that the IDF will fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip, three sources told ‌Reuters last week.

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