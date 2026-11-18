Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir hosted U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the IDF said.

The two also held a trilateral meeting with Mossad Director Roman Gofman, according to the statement.

Zamir and Cooper led a joint situational assessment. Attendees included the heads of the IDF’s Operations, Planning and Intelligence directorates, Israeli Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Omer Tishler and other senior commanders from both militaries.

According to the IDF, the participants discussed regional developments and shared security challenges. They also discussed deepening “strategic and operational cooperation” and improving joint readiness to address “a range of scenarios.”